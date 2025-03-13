Jump to content
Every country currently on the Foreign Office ‘do not travel’ list

Warnings against travel abroad from the UK have been issued for countries including Lebanon, Iran and Russia

Natalie Wilson
Thursday 13 March 2025 12:12 GMT
Comments
All of the countries currently on the Foreign Office ‘do not travel’ list

When planning a holiday, it’s wise to check these three things before you leave for the airport: your passport is in date, travel insurance is still valid and you’re travelling to someplace safe according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Political conflicts, natural disasters and safety concerns are among the reasons the UK Foreign Office will recommend British nationals steer clear of certain destinations.

The FCDO has issued various travel warnings, including advice against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to entire countries or parts of countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

Of 226 countries or territories with foreign travel advice pages, 73 are currently flagged as having no-go zones due to security issues, health risks and legal differences with the UK.

Read more: The banned airlines deemed unsafe to fly in the UK

The FCDO advises against all travel to Russia
The FCDO advises against all travel to Russia (Getty Images)

If you choose to make the journey against FCDO advice, travel insurance will be invalidated, and there may be a lack of consular support in the event of an emergency overseas.

Here is the full list of countries on the Foreign Office’s ‘do not travel’ list to check before you plan a trip.

FCDO advises against all travel

  1. Afghanistan – “The security situation is volatile”
  2. Belarus – “You face a significant risk of arrest”
  3. Haiti – “Due to the volatile security situation”
  4. Iran – “British nationals are at significant risk of arrest”
  5. Lebanon – “Due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict between Israel, Lebanese Hizballah and other non-state actors”
  6. Libya – “The local security situation is fragile”
  7. Russia – “Due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine”
  8. South Sudan – “Due to the risk of armed violence and criminality”
  9. Syria – “Ongoing conflict and unpredictable security conditions”
  10. Yemen – “Unpredictable security conditions”

FCDO advises against all travel to parts

  1. Algeria – all travel to within 30km of Algeria’s borders with Libya, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Tunisia
  2. Armenia – within 5km of the full eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
  3. Azerbaijan – Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, Azerbaijan-Armenia border
  4. Benin – Northern border regions
  5. Burkina Faso – against all travel except to the capital, Ouagadougou
  6. Burundi – Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces, Kayanza province and Bujumbura Rural province
  7. Cameroon – Bakassi Peninsula and within 40km of Central African Republic, Chad and Nigeria borders
  8. Central African Republic – against all travel except to the capital, Bangui
  9. Chad – Borkou, Ennedi Ouest, Ennedi Est and Tibesti provinces, Kanem Province, including Nokou, Lake Chad region and within 30km of all Chad’s other borders  
  10. Congo – within 50km of the Republic of Congo-Central African Republic border in Likouala Region
  11. Côte d’Ivoire – borders with Burkina Faso and Mali and Côte d’Ivoire-Liberia border
  12. Democratic Republic of the Congo – DRC-Central African Republic border, Eastern DRC, Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe Province and the province of Kasaï Oriental
  13. Djibouti – Djibouti-Eritrea border
  14. Egypt – Egypt-Libya border, North Sinai and Western Desert
  15. Eritrea – within 25km of Eritrea’s land borders
  16. Ethiopia – international border areas, Tigray region, Amhara region, Afar region, Gambella region, Oromia region, Somali Regional State and Benishangul-Gumuz region
  17. Georgia – South Ossetia and Abkhazia
  18. India – within 10km of the India-Pakistan border and Jammu and Kashmir
  19. Indonesia – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, Mount Sinabung, Mount Marapi, Mount Semeru, Mount Ruang, Mount Ibu
  20. Iraq – advises against all travel to Federal Iraq
  21. Israel – against all travel to Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel. All but essential travel to the rest of Israel
  22. Jordan – within 3km of the border with Syria
  23. Mali – advises against all travel except to Bamako
  24. Mauritania – Eastern Mauritania, Mauritania-Western Sahara border, Tiris Zemmour, Adrar, Tagant, Hodh el Gharbi, Assaba and Guidimaka provinces
  25. Moldova –Transnistria
  26. Mozambique – Cabo Delgado Province, all but essential travel to the districts of Memba and Eráti in Nampula Province
  27. Myanmar (Burma) – Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin State, Mon State, Rakhine State, Sagaing and Magway regions, Tanintharyi Region, Shan State North, North Mandalay Region
  28. Niger – against all travel except to the capital city of Niamey
  29. Nigeria – Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State
  30. Pakistan – within 10 miles of Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Balochistan Province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir
  31. Philippines – Western and central Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago
  32. Rwanda – Rubavu District
  33. Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia-Yemen border and Abha International Airport  
  34. Somalia – eastern Somaliland and Western Somaliland
  35. Sudan – against all travel except to the Hala’ib Triangle
  36. The Occupied Palestinian Territories – against all travel to Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel. All but essential travel to the rest of the OPTs
  37. Togo – Togo-Burkina Faso border
  38. Tunisia – Western Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Algeria border and Southern Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Libya border
  39. Turkey – within 10km of the Turkey-Syria border
  40. Ukraine – Crimea and within 50km of the border with Belarus
  41. Venezuela – within 80km of the Venezuela-Colombia border, within 40km of the Venezuela-Brazil border, Zulia State
  42. Western Sahara – within 30km of ‘the Berm’ boundary line and south and east of the Berm boundary line

FCDO advises against all but essential travel

With regard to the definition of ‘essential travel’, the FCDO says: “Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision. You may have urgent family or business commitments which you need to attend to. Only you can make an informed decision based on your own individual circumstances and the risks.”

  1. New Caledonia – “Given ongoing tensions”
  2. North Korea – “The security situation can change quickly with no advance warning”
  3. Mayotte – Cyclone Chido

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts

  1. Angola – Cabinda Province, border areas in Lunda Norte Province
  2. Bangladesh – Chittagong Hill Tracts
  3. Bolivia – Chapare region
  4. Brazil – Amazonas State
  5. Colombia – borders, Pacific coast, northern and central Colombia
  6. Ecuador – seven coastal region provinces and within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border
  7. Ghana – Bawku Municipality
  8. Guatemala – within 5km of the Mexican border and the towns of Santa Ana Huista, San Antonio Huista and La Democracia
  9. Kenya – Kenya-Somalia border and northern parts of the east coast
  10. Kosovo – Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and the northern part of the city of Mitrovica
  11. Laos – Xaisomboun Province
  12. Malaysia – Eastern Sabah coastal islands
  13. Mexico – Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Chiapas
  14. Papua New Guinea – Hela and Southern Highlands provinces
  15. Peru – within 20km south of the Peru-Colombia border and The Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River
  16. Tanzania – Mtwara Region along the Tanzania-Mozambique border
  17. Thailand –parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border
  18. Uganda – Queen Elizabeth National Park and Semuliki National Park

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

