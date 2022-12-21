These are the UK’s most expensive streets

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s most expensive streets have been revealed - and a house on the priciest one costs a whopping £23.8m on average.

Phillimore Gardens, a street running alongside Holland Park, clinched the top spot this on this year’s list from mortgage lender Halifax after one property sold for more than £37m, pushing up the street’s average price.

Number 15 Phillimore Gardens sold in May 2022, having risen in value by 89 per cent in under a decade; it was last sold for £19.75m in 2014.

The exclusive Kensington address was, unsurprisingly, followed by streets in other expensive areas in central and west London, including Mayfair, Chelsea and Belgravia.

The second most expensive street was three miles away: Grosvenor Square in Mayfair. It’s followed by Ilchester Place, which is also in Kensington, just a five-minute walk from Phillimore Gardens.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24m on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK. Living on the most expensive street in the north-east or east Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5m.”

Just one street in the 20 most expensive was not in London: the average house price in Titlarks Hill in Sunningdale, Berkshire, cost £12.3m, securing it 12th place.

In Wales, the most expensive street was Benar Headland in Pwllheli, where the average property price hit £1.7m this year.

The average house price in England and Wales has risen by £12,000 to £285,579 since last year, according to Halifax.

