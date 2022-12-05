Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Plane travelling to UK diverted to Prague after suspected IED reported on board

The plane is understood to be an Easyjet flight

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 05 December 2022 00:07
Comments
<p>The flight was diverted to Prague Airport </p>

The flight was diverted to Prague Airport

(AFP)

A plane travelling into the UK was diverted to an airport in Czech Republic after a suspected improvised explosive device was on board the aircraft.

The flight was understood to be flying from Krakow in Poland, to Bristol in the UK.

The official Twitter account of Prague Airport in the Czech Republic tweeted: “At 22:50 a diverted aircraft landed safely on the @pragueairport Krakow-Bristol route.

It is understood that the plane was an Easyjet flight.

“A suspected IED was reported on board,” Prague airport said.

Recommended

“All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and the entire air traffic are currently carried out by @policiecz.”

Czech police confirmed its pyrotechnicians are at the scene and investigating.

“Our pyrotechnicians are currently on the scene and are investigating the presence of the reported explosive system,” the force said in response to the alert.

According to reports, passengers have been allowed to leave the plane while officers search and investigate the aircraft.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in