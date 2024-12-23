Christmas Travel LIVE: Traffic chaos as M1 shuts due to vehicle fire while getaways hit by cancelled flights
‘Perfect storm’ of adverse weather conditions and road congestion caused widespread disruption as millions hit roads ahead of Christmas
Thousands of travellers hoping to reach home for Christmas have had to organise last minute alternatives, as flights, ferries and trains have been cancelled across the UK, and drivers face an ice warning.
The Met Office has an ice warning in place in parts of Scotland until 10am on Monday, warning of difficult travel conditions and potential injuries from slips on icy surfaces.
The alert comes after more than 100 flights at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, were cancelled on Sunday.
Dozens of ferry routes in Scotland and Ireland were also not running due to the bad weather, while rail passengers faced chaos as Northern cancelled all trains on 11 routes.
Snow over the weekend caused disruption on the M62 with one lane closed, as the RAC advised drivers to be cautious as millions take to the motorways ahead of Christmas.
More snow is expected near the end December, with the Met Office forecasting ice, sleet and snow is set to hit the north of the country and perhaps also central areas.
However, conditions are expected to improve this week after the widespread disruption caused by the “perfect storm” of adverse weather conditions and road congestion.
The forecaster is currently predicting a “grey Christmas” with some sunny spells and “extremely mild” temperatures.
Part of M1 is closed as van is on fire with drivers facing huge delays
Part of the M1 is closed because a van is on fire, with drivers facing huge delays.
National Highways said the M1 remains closed northbound between J22, near Leicester, and J23, near Loughborough, on Monday morning.
It added that emergency services including Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service continue to work at the scene where a van is on fire.
A diversion route is in place for motorists, although they are advised to allow for extra journey time amid delays, or even to postpone travel.
Met Office’s ice warning remains in place
The Met Office has issued an ice warning for parts of the UK.
The yellow weather alert is in place across areas in northeast Scotland until 10am today.
UK could see a ‘grey Christmas’ rather than a white one, forecasts Met Office
Looking ahead to next week, conditions are expected to improve and the UK could see a “grey Christmas”, rather than a white one.
Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’re expecting to see some sunny spells further east and a lot of cloud from the west.
“Temperatures should rise considerably and it will be extremely mild over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“In England and Wales, temperatures will be well above average with some grey in the mix.
“We’re expecting an average of around 12C or 13C on Christmas Eve and 11C or 12C on Christmas Day. The usual average for this time of year is 7C or 8C so we’ll be around double where we usually are.
“Overnight temperatures in Scotland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely mild.”
Conditions expected to improve after bad weather disrupts Christmas travel
Conditions are expected to improve this week after bad weather caused disruption during the Christmas getaway period.
The Met Office has forecast a “grey Christmas” with some sunny spells and “extremely mild” temperatures.
It comes after a “perfect storm” of adverse weather conditions and road congestion led to widespread disruption during the Christmas getaway.
Dozens of flights delayed or cancelled after Belfast City runway blocked by stricken plane
George Best Belfast City airport has reopened after the runway was blocked by a stricken plane – but widespread disruption continues through Monday morning.
The drama began shortly after 4pm on Sunday afternoon when an Aer Lingus Regional ATR72 aircraft flew in from Edinburgh on a “positioning” flight to Belfast City. Four crew but no passengers were on board.
After a 40-minute flight the propellor plane made what the airline called a “hard landing” because of bad weather. The nose wheel collapsed, leaving the aircraft resting on its nose. No one was hurt, but the runway was blocked. Four incoming flights were diverted to Belfast International and two to Dublin, and dozens were cancelled.
The airport says: “Following an incident on 22 December, the runway at Belfast City Airport has reopened and is operating as normal.”
The runway is certainly open, with the first passenger flight from Manchester touching down at 7.15am, but operations are far from normal.
A British Airways flight that was due out at 5.25pm on Sunday but which was diverted to Dublin is now expected to leave at 9am.
The early departure on KLM to Amsterdam is cancelled because the aircraft could not reach Belfast City.
Many flights are delayed by several hours. The Emerald Airlines fleet of 10 aircraft has been reduced by one, while the aircraft is assessed and repaired, which will cause more cancellations.
Christmas travel: Worst times for driving during ‘record festive getaway’ revealed by RAC
Drivers have been warned which major routes to avoid this Christmas season as experts predict a record number of festive trips will be made.
Around 29.3 million Christmas journeys will take place between Wednesday and 24 December, the RAC has estimated, with nearly half taking place on the pre-Christmas weekend alone.
Surveying over 2,000 drivers, the motoring group has urged festive commuters when to avoid major routes over the coming days. On Friday, it’s best to stay off the roads for the five hours between 2pm and 7pm on Friday 20 December, with nearly three million trips planned across the day.
This jumps to a massive 3.72 million on Saturday, when drivers are urged to avoid the five hours between 1pm and 6pm and set off well before this “gridlock” period if they can.
Christmas getaway under threat by 80mph winds as Met Office warns of travel disruption
People joining the Christmas getaway this weekend are being warned of heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph that are likely to cause travel disruption.
Millions of journeys are expected to be made across the country by car, in what the RAC breakdown service said could be a “pretty exhausting experience” for travellers due to the “wet and windy” conditions.
And it did not start well for many on Friday with hold-ups on many of the country’s main routes. They included motorists on the M5 who were stuck in 90-minute queues after hay bales on the back of a lorry caught fire near Exeter.
The incident closed two of four southbound lanes between J30 for Exeter and J31 for Shillingford Abbot and came at the same time there were queues caused by a crash on the M4 near Bristol and congestion around Dartford Bridge on the M25.
Met Office reveals whether white Christmas is coming to UK in forecast
Britons hoping for a white Christmas are set to be sorely disappointed with a mild and grey 25 December, forecasters have predicted.
For the Met Office to declare a white Christmas, a single snowflake has to be observed falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day anywhere in the UK.
However, the day is likely to be settled, cloudy and dry with light winds for most of the UK, according to the forecaster.
There is a small chance of rain across north-west Scotland, though temperatures are expected to be widely mild, dashing any hopes of snow.
Plane crash lands in high winds at UK airport as poor weather disrupts Christmas travel
A plane crash-landed in high winds at a Belfast airport as poor weather disrupted travel across the UK in the run-up to Christmas.
Belfast City Airport was forced to enact emergency procedures on Sunday after a plane’s nose wheel collapsed upon landing in adverse weather conditions. There were no reported injuries.
There were four crew and no passengers on board the Emerald Airlines flight when the hard landing occurred at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon, as winds of up to 82mph battered parts of the UK.
The incident caused the runway to be closed for the rest of the day, after what the airport said had been the busiest day of the year so far on Friday, and several flights were diverted to Belfast International Airport on Sunday evening.
It came as weather warnings were in force across the UK, save for eastern parts of England, causing ferries, trains and flights to be cancelled in a blow to passengers travelling to spend Christmas with their loved ones.
