Inside new £250m UK waterpark with 30 saunas and ‘living flume’
The original Therme Waterpark is in Bucharest, Romania
A £250m waterpark will soon be coming to Manchester, much to the excitement of local residents.
The Therme Waterpark, which is currently a huge success in its home city of Bucharest, Romania is coming to a new location opposite the Trafford Centre in Manchester.
The park will have real giant palm trees, a constant temperature of 30C and a cocktail bar.
It will cost £250m to bring the Therme Waterpark concept to Manchester, with the venue due to feature a whopping 25 pools, 35 water slides and 30 saunas.
You can even rent flip flops and a fluffy robe to wear over your swimsuit or bikini at the entrance desk, almost like you would at a spa day.
The Romanian versionr contains a dedicated family zone with “splash parks suitable for the very youngest.”
The Manchester site will also contain a new “living slide”, which will reportedly be covered in plants.
The Bucharest site has three”zones” that you can book individually for set prices - though it is also possible to pay to have access to all three.
The park also contains a range of themed saunas and the company is famous for its "Aufguss" sauna experiences, which include a rub down with honey or frozen iced tea.
Therme Manchester is slated to open in 2025.
