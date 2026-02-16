Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Africa had the largest growth in tourists out of any region in 2025, a new study has revealed.

The United Nations (UN) has released its annual World Tourism Barometer, which monitors short-term tourism trends across the world.

The study revealed that international tourist arrivals across the world rose by four per cent, showing that there is still an appetite for travel despite inflation and geopolitical challenges.

The UN recorded an approximate 1.52 billion – almost 60 million more than in 2024. It marks a new record year for tourism in the post-pandemic era.

Africa recorded 81 million tourist arrivals last year, which is significantly less than in Europe and the Americas but the largest increase at eight per cent.

There were particularly strong results in North Africa (+ 11 per cent). For example, Morocco, Africa’s largest destination, welcomed 14 per cent more international arrivals, almost reaching 20 million visitors.

South Africa (+ 19 per cent), Ethiopia (+ 15 per cent), Seychelles (+ 13 per cent), Tunisia and Sierra Leone (both + 10 per cent) were also among the best performers in 2025.

Europe, however, continued to reign in the most overall tourist numbers with 793 million arrivals, a four per cent increase from 2024 and six per cent more than 2019.

Iceland saw the highest increase out of any destination in Europe, gaining 29 per cent more visitors than the year before.

Meanwhile, Asia and the Pacific have the second largest growth in arrivals with a six per cent difference. Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives all saw increases in traveller numbers.

Its total tourist arrivals reached 331 million, the second largest number after Europe.

The Middle East recorded a three per cent growth in 2025. Egypt had the highest growth in arrivals, followed by Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar.

The Americas, with 218 million tourists, only grew its arrivals by one per cent. Brazil saw a huge increase, however, at 37 per cent, followed by Curacao, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Aruba.

Overall, no region saw a decrease or a stagnation in numbers and the entire globe is thought to have raised an estimated $2.2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) in tourism export revenues across the year.

This year, the UN predicts that international tourism will grow by another three or four per cent compared to 2025.

