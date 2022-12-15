Union halts Heathrow baggage strike after ‘last ditch peace talks’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The threatened 72-hour strike by members of the Unite union working for Menzies Aviation at Heathrow airport has been suspended.

The walk-out could have jeopardised travel plans for passengers on some airlines using Terminals 2,3 and 4 at Britain’s biggest airport.

A statement from the Unite union read: “Strike action due to begin tomorrow (Friday 16 December) at Heathrow airport involving ground handlers employed by Menzies has been suspended following last ditch peace talks.

“Talks were held today between Unite, the UK’s leading union, and Menzies, over the dispute on pay. During the talks, Menzies made an improved pay offer and as a gesture of goodwill Unite suspended the planned strike action.

“Unite will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer.”

The union’s regional officer, Kevin Hall, said: “Unite has been adamant that Menzies was able to offer an improved pay offer and that has proved to be the case.

“As an act of goodwill, the strike action scheduled to begin tomorrow has been suspended so that members can be balloted on the new offer.”

A strike by members of the PCS union working for UK Border Force at Heathrow is due to begin on Friday 23 December. The walk-out will also affect Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow.