United Airlines is implementing a change to its check-in policy that could leave passengers stranded.

Starting June 3, passengers traveling with United must check in 45 minutes before departure time, regardless of whether they’re checking a bag.

The airline’s current rule requires passengers flying domestically to check in just 30 minutes before departure if they’re not checking a bag. Those flying internationally must check in 60 minutes before departure. That rule remains unchanged.

In a statement to The Independent, United said: “Starting June 3, our check-in cutoff time for domestic flights will change to 45 minutes before departure. The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines. Customers can review domestic and international airport check-in time limits here and use our lobby kiosks for self-service as needed.”

The airline did not provide additional information on assisting with the rebooking process in the event a passenger fails to check in 45 minutes before departure.

However, multiple reports indicate that passengers not checked into their flight at least 45 minutes before departure could be denied entry.

United Airlines has announced a change to its check-in policy ( AP )

United’s rule change comes as the airline faces increased scrutiny over on-time departures and safety.

The airline operates the majority of flights — about 600 per day — out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Newark recently announced a cap on flights per hour in an effort to combat delays after air traffic control issues in early May led to United cancelling dozens of flights, sparking outrage from passengers.

United also faced criticism when a pair of its planes clipped one another at a California airport earlier this month.

According to the FAA — which said it was investigating the incident — the collision occurred in a part of the airport where air traffic controllers don't communicate with flight crews.

United confirmed in a statement that no one was injured as a result of the collision.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported a 36-year-old traveler’s lawsuit against the airline. A piece of the plane’s ceiling allegedly detached, smacking into the woman’s head, knocking her out cold, and leaving her with a concussion, she claims.

Antranique Wash is seeking up to $1 million in damages over the incident, which her lawyer says continues to affect her client long after the fact.

Attorney Anna McMullen told The Independent that Wash lost consciousness after getting hit with the panel during a flight and that she “still struggles with vision impairment and pain, even a year-and-a-half later.”

A United Airlines spokesperson did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.