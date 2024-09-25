Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

Two passengers on a United Airlines plane were taken to the hospital after the aircraft made a dramatic shift in its landing to avoid a potential collision.

The incident happened as flight 2428 that departed from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and was preparing to descend into San Francisco International Airport.

According to United Airlines, the pilots were alerted that another plane was flying nearby at a lower altitude during the final approach. In response, the crew slowed the plane’s descent to ensure a safe distance.

The seatbelt sign was illuminated at the time, and passengers had been advised to remain seated. While the maneuver successfully avoided any direct danger to the aircraft, the sudden change in altitude caused injuries to two passengers - including to one person who was not wearing a seatbelt.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told The Independent: “United flight 2428 was descending to SFO on September 19 with the seatbelt sign on when it slowed its descent to account for another aircraft at a lower altitude. Two customers, including one who was out of their seat at the time, reported possible injuries and were transported to a hospital. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is now conducting an investigation into the event, which will include a review of air traffic control communications and radar data to determine how the two aircraft came so close during final descent.

This incident is just the latest for United Airlines this year.

In July, a plane lost a wheel during take-off from Los Angeles International Airport. In March, a United flight was forced to make an emergency landing after at tire fell off mid-flight while taking off from San Francisco, hurting no one but damaging several parked cars.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast