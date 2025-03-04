Five hospitalised after United flight hits severe thunderstorms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five people have been hospitalised after violent turbulence forced a flight to make an emergency landing in Waco, Texas.

The plane, a SkyWest 5690 flight, departed at 16:50 from Springfield, Missouri, on Sunday and was due to arrive in Houston, Texas, later that evening. But the aircraft was forced to land in Waco Regional Airport after experiencing turbulence, said SkyWest Airlines.

Severe thunderstorms in Forth Worth, Texas were believed to have impacted the flight’s path, the National Weather Service reported.

Five of the 32 people on board – including 29 passengers and three crew members – were injured and taken to the local hospital.

The victims are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, McLennan County Office’s emergency management coordinator Ryan Dirker told The Independent.

Dirker confirmed passengers on board the aircraft were left stranded in Waco and were still in the airport waiting for a replacement flight at 10 p.m. on Sunday night. He did not disclose whether those injured were passengers or crew.

“The rest of the folks, a great majority of them, are still at the airport trying to figure out next steps”, he told local news outlet, the Springfield News-Leader.

“SkyWest flight 5690, operating as United Express from Springfield, MO to Houston, landed safely at Waco Regional Airport after experiencing turbulence,” a spokesperson told KXXV.

“Medical personnel met and evaluated passengers, and five passengers were transported to the hospital. SkyWest and United are making sure the injured customers get the care they need and are working to line up new transportation options for everyone on this flight."

Interim director of aviation Michael A. Reisman said the plane would remain in Waco for a day or so to allow for mechanics to inspect it.

Two other American Airlines flights were forced to divert to Waco because of the extreme weather conditions, said Reisman.

The aircraft landed at the Waco Regional Airport shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware. It was in the air for 1 hour and 40 minutes.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast