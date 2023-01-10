Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

United Airlines is bringing back a much-loved feature of its long-haul business class flights that has been missing for years: an ice cream sundae cart.

The US carrier released a promotional video to its Twitter and Instagram channels, saying: “We all scream for ice cream! Because the United Polaris business class Sundae Cart IS BACK!”

It clarified that the ice cream service is now available on select flights out of San Francisco, but is “coming to all long-haul international flights in February”.

A unique feature of the airline’s business class cabin for years, the sundae cart was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, only making a return to some San Francisco services during 2022.

The sundaes are served as scoops of ice cream in glass coupes, with customers able to add chocolate, fudge or fruity sauce, M&Ms, cream and cherries as they wish.

Customers were delighted, with one fan, Shana Sissel, tweeting: “This is one of my favorite amenities that I’ve experienced flying over the years, so glad it’s back!”

“We, as a country, needed this,” tweeted customer Peri in reply to the announcement.

Meanwhile a customer named Bobbie commented: “Won’t lie - sometimes I ask for [coffee liqueur] kahlua as my sundae topping so happy this is back!”

The airline says the service will resume in February 2023, but has yet to confirm an exact date.

On Instagram, the reception of the frosty treats was equally warm, with one customer commenting: “Not me booking Polaris just for the ice cream,” and another writing “Genuinely nothing better. Ice cream tastes better in the sky.”

The toppings available on the cult favourite cart (United Airlines)

Other social media users put in requests for non-dairy and vegan ice cream options in future.

Customers, press and bloggers alike have raved over the bespoke dessert concept over the years.

“I confess, a child-like excitement overcame me when choosing the toppings, and I opted for the whole shebang: fudge, caramel, strawberry and oreo flakes,” wrote one Business Traveller reviewer in 2017.

Several airlines have food and drink highlights that keep loyal customers coming back, from Cathay Pacific’s dragonfruit-infused Betsy beers to Delta’s Biscoff cookies and Hello-Kitty-themed kids meals on Taiwanese carrier EVA Air.

Meanwhile, Virgin Airlines says its plane-shaped salt and pepper shakers, available in Upper Class, are stolen so often that they put a cheeky message on the bottom for would-be thieves.