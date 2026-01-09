Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Airlines passenger has sparked a debate on boarding etiquette after he was filmed demanding to cut ahead of a family with young kids at the gate.

The man, believed to hold United’s invitation-only Global Services elite status, was seen in a now-viral video arguing with a gate agent as he stands in line behind a family of four having their boarding passes and passports checked.

“Would you let me go before them, please,” he insists, visibly upset.

The gate agent pays him no attention, but the father in the family group turns around and tries to explain that general boarding had been called.

Even if it had not, United Airlines typically treats families with toddlers as a priority group along with its status members.

Video of the incident quickly spread online and sparked debate about plane boarding etiquette, but experts say the irate passenger was in the wrong - no matter what his status says.

open image in gallery An angry United Airlines passenger was confronted by others in the line over his demand to go before a family with young kids. ( Courtesy of @Fahadnaimb )

The footage of the incident was taken by a passenger further back in the line, who, along with another flyer, decided to confront the angry rewards member.

“Hey, what’s up with you?” asked one, with the female filmmaker telling the passenger: “It’s the holidays, just chill out.”

Her words of advice go unheeded, with the elite flyer angrily telling them that “there’s an order” for boarding.

The airport’s location is not clear, but the clip of the incident — which reportedly took place on January 2 — was posted by the X user @Fahadnaimb on January 4, with a caption that read: “Who thinks this behavior is ever OK?”

Most commenters appeared to side against the passenger. One, Stephane Ceretti, wrote: “This guy is an embarrassment to humanity.” Another commented: “Classic example of self-entitlement. He thinks he’s more important than everyone else, and the holiday travelers are gumming up his routine.”

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, from The Protocol School of Texas, was similarly unimpressed, telling The Independent that tier status is not authorization for rude behavior.

She said: “Patience is a virtue. This particular passenger was not going to miss a flight, nor does he seem to be in any physical distress. He was clearly annoyed because he had to wait, and other passengers noticed his displeasure.

“He may have an earlier boarding, and if the airline representative wanted to politely let him through, with ease, that would’ve been one thing. But since that didn’t happen, using some patience, restraint, and decorum would have been the best choice.

“As witnessed in the video, fellow passengers are frustrated with his impatience and lack of courtesy. Elevated flight status does not mean you have free rein to behave rudely, or entitled.”