United Airlines is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly selling “windowless” window seats to passengers.

The potential lawsuit, which is still recruiting members, claims that the airline “misled customers” by charging for aircraft window seats without windows.

According to Top Class Actions, plaintiffs are seeking compensation for the “false advertising” practice that they say violated air passenger rights.

California passengers who paid extra for a window seat on a United Airlines flight within the last four years but did not sit next to a physical window may be eligible to join the lawsuit.

Airlines often allow passengers to reserve popular window seats for an additional fee.

Passengers pay from $24 (£18) per person for preferred seating in United’s standard Economy class. That charge rises to $36 (£27) per person for those in “Basic Economy”.

However, different aircraft designs require different configurations, with some rows falling on a blank wall that is not reflected on the plane’s seating chart when booking online.

The class action would seek to “hold United Airlines accountable” for the “misleading and unfair practice”, reported Top Class Actions. The lawsuit is being organised by Greenbaum Olbrantz LLP, a legal firm based in New York.

According to the airline, no lawsuit has currently been filed against United.

In June, a Ryanair passenger who did not pay to reserve a seat found himself bumped from a flight to Mallorca after the airline switched planes at the last minute for an aircraft with fewer seats.

Gym coach Scott McCormick and his girlfriend were due to fly with Ryanair on flight FR1954 from Birmingham Airport to Palma de Mallorca on 1 May.

The couple said that when they booked their flight, they opted out of paying for a reserved seat, which can range from €4.50 (£3.85) to €33 (£28.20) per flight.

“They put us through at the end, and they said, “as you are last to check in and you haven’t reserved a seat, we have one seat remaining.””

They eventually paid another £100 for a new ticket and waited around four hours to board the next flight to Palma.

