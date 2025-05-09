Crack down on scourge of overtourism with ‘mystery shoppers’, urges industry chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s leading tour operator has blamed overtourism on unlicensed accommodation rented out on platforms such as Airbnb.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2 Holidays and the Jet.com airline, told The Independent: “The problem with overtourism is unlicensed accommodation – those properties that are rented privately.

“For years, the licensed tourism model worked. You knew how many hotels there were and how many rooms. So 100 hotels, 100 rooms, averaging 2.5 people in a room, that's 25,000 people per week in the resort.

“You knew what it was, you could manage it. With the proliferation of unlicensed tourism, it's very hard to predict – and that's put pressure on local services. Residents understandably have become upset with noisy neighbourhoods and increasing rent.

“These properties very often don't have a tourism licence. They don't have health and safety checks like all our hotels do. Very often the people who rent the properties don't pay tax on their income.

“So there's no money being recycled from the business venture back into the local community.”

The Jet2 boss was speaking at an event hosted by the Spanish Embassy in London to address issues with mass tourism. It follows widespread protests in the Balearics and Canary Islands, as well as in cities such as Barcelona.

Mr Heapy proposes a clampdown on unauthorised rentals using a “mystery shopper” approach, with government inspectors booking properties online and then turning up to inspect the paperwork.

“For me it's really easy,” he said. “Book a few things on Airbnb. Find out who owns the property. Go and knock on the door. Then say, ‘Hello, I'm from the government. I've just booked your property on Airbnb. Can I see your tourism licence, your health and safety certificate and your tax returns? Oh, and you're supposed to collect a tourism tax as well, that's levied on people that stay in hotels. It's only fair that you pay it as well, so show me all your invoices for that?’

“If they can't provide them, fine them whatever – a quarter of a million quid? Unlicensed tourism and rentals will drop by 90 per cent overnight, and that's what's causing the disruption.

“I've got nothing against people renting properties per se, but it has to be a level playing field. They've got to be subject to the same rules and regulations that we do, which is a tourism licence, full health and safety check, and pay the tax that's due so that can go to benefit the local population.”

In its terms, Airbnb tells hosts: “You are responsible for understanding and complying with any laws, rules, regulations and contracts with third parties that apply to your listing … Some jurisdictions require hosts to register, get a permit, or obtain a licence before providing certain host services such as short-term rentals.”

Responding to Mr Heapy’s comments, an Airbnb spokesperson said: “Fewer planes should be allowed to land in Barcelona if the city wants fewer tourists. More than seven in 10 visitors to Barcelona stay in hotels and what Steve Heapy is failing to mention is that it is in fact the expansion of hotels that has driven mass tourism across Europe, with six times more hotel beds than Airbnb beds in Barcelona’s historic centre and hotels accounting for 90 per cent of guest nights in Amsterdam and the Balearics.

“Between 2021 and 2023, the number of tourists in Barcelona has more than doubled with 70 per cent of this increase driven by hotel guests.

“Calls to impose restrictions, red tape and fees on Airbnb hosts only protect hotel chains’ profits at the expense of local families who are earning a little extra money by renting their place for a few days a month, and whose guests contribute greatly to the local economy.”

At the event, Juan Antonio Amengual, the mayor of Calvia in Mallorca – which includes the resort of Magaluf – said: “A tourist is a friend. They are our main resource. We need to look after them. We want them to be part of our system.”