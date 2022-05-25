US Esta fee set to soar by 50% for travellers from Thursday
‘The fee increase will not adversely affect travel to the United States,’ says US Customs and Border Protection
Travellers to the US face a 50 per cent rise in the fee for the “Esta” permit that the vast majority of British visitors use.
From Thursday 26 May, the charge for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization rises from $14 (£11) to $21 (£17).
Anyone planning to visit America in the next two years, and who has a passport that will cover the timing of the trip, can apply on Wednesday to dodge the price rise.
This automated system usually grants permission to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa.
The scheme came into effect in 2009.
Initially it was free, but soon a $10 fee was introduced. In 2015 this increased to $14 – with $4 paying for the running of the system, and the other $10 used to promote tourism to the US.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which administers the scheme and collects the fees, said: “Up to $100m of fee revenue goes to the Travel Promotion Fund.
“As the $7 fee increase is relatively small compared to costs involved to travel to the United States, CBP anticipates that the fee increase will not adversely affect travel to the United States.”
The increase to a total of $21 was authorised in 2019, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it has not yet taken effect.
Online searches for “Esta application” and similar terms can often lead to commercial sites that offer no value but charge high supplementary fees.
The official site is esta.cbp.dhs.gov.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies