Partial US government shutdown could mean airport delays, travel groups say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A partial shutdown of the US federal government could cause days of delays at airports, travel trade associations have warned.

After funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expired on Saturday, lawmakers remain deadlocked over proposed restrictions to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

The closure will impact departments including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), with airport screening services set to suffer.

TSA employees working without pay will lead to “higher wait times and missed or delayed flights”, said US Travel, Airlines for America, and the American Hotel and Lodging Association in a joint statement.

The statement said: “As yet another government shutdown looms, so does one of the busiest travel times of the year – spring break. Travellers and the US economy cannot afford to have essential TSA personnel working without pay, which increases the risk of unscheduled absences and call-outs and ultimately can lead to higher wait times and missed or delayed flights.

“We commend all TSA employees, especially the frontline workforce, who continued to serve the travelling public during the 43-day shutdown last year.”

According to the groups, funding uncertainties will create “lasting damage” to airlines, hotels and small businesses that the travel industry supports.

They added that the US should be focused on “showcasing the country” ahead of America’s 250th anniversary and the 2026 World Cup.

The groups called on Congress to “act with urgency to ensure TSA is fully funded to carry out its critical aviation security mission and pursue permanent solutions to guarantee pay for essential federal workers”.

The “Keep America Flying Act”, a bipartisan proposal to ensure TSA officers and air traffic controllers are paid during government shutdowns, should “be taken up immediately” by Congress, concluded the travel groups.

A record-breaking US government shutdown in October 2025 had an estimated economic impact of nearly $140 million (£103m) per day, said the statement.

During the 43-day closure, travel was disrupted for more than six million travellers, including British holidaymakers headed for hotspots in Florida, New York and California.

In October, the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) warned that travel disruption, flight delays and longer queue times at some airports could strike as a result of the chaos.

“Check for messaging from your travel provider or airline and follow their guidance”, said the FCDO at the time.

Read more: Why is a Homeland Security shutdown happening and who is affected?