White House urged to end strict US travel rules
Vaccinated only, 24-hour test restrictions ‘no longer fit with the current environment’, says US Travel Association
The White House has been urged to follow in the footsteps of the UK and Canada by ending its strict Covid entry requirements.
The US Travel Association issued a letter to the incoming White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator, Dr Ashish Jha, saying the current US restrictions “no longer fit with the current environment”.
The association pointed to declining hospitalisations, dropping infection rates and increased vaccination rates in their argument for moving from strict border policies to a more endemic approach.
Many travel industry leaders have voiced their concerns that inbound travel rules are preventing businesses from making a full recovery.
“In 2021, business travel spending was 56 per cent below 2019 levels,” said a USTA statement, while “international travel spending was 78 per cent below 2019 levels”.
At present, only fully vaccinated international visitors can visit the US, with all aged two and over having to take a PCR or antigen test within the 24 hours before travel. On top of that, the usual visa/ESTA requirements apply.
The body’s recommendations include:
- Immediately removing pre-departure testing for all fully vaccinated international arrivals
- Repealing the federal mask mandate for public transportation on 18 April
- Ending “avoid travel” advisories and the use of travel bans
- Working with other countries to normalise travel conditions
- Develop benchmarks and timelines for a pathway to the new normal that repeals pandemic-focused travel restrictions
- Sending a clear message to the American public and the world that it is safe to travel again, particularly for vaccinated individuals
A USTA spokesperson said: “Effective, risk-based policies can be reinstated at any time if new variants of concern emerge or the public health situation deteriorates.
“It is now time for the administration to lead the country towards a new normal for travel and on a faster path to a full and even economic recovery.”
