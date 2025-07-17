Man who hijacked plane charged after over 100 flights disrupted at Vancouver airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged following the alleged hijacking of a small plane in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday (15 July).

Shaheer Cassim, 39, was charged with one count of hijacking on Wednesday after allegedly threatening a flight instructor to take control of an aircraft at Victoria International Airport.

Local police service Richmond RCMP said Mr Cassim hijacked the Cessna 172 aircraft with the “ideological motive to disrupt airspace”.

The “security incident” over Vancouver International Airport (YVR) prompted a temporary ground stop for inbound arrivals and knock-on delays for several flights out of the busy airport in Richmond.

RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team surrounded the single-engine aircraft on landing at YVR, and the “lone occupant” was taken into custody.

Sgt. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with Federal Policing Pacific Region, said: “Investigators have determined the suspect acted with an ideological motive to disrupt airspace.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.”

The plane, operated by the Victoria Flying Club, departed from Victoria airport before circling over YVR.

Vancouver airport said in a statement on Tuesday: “Shortly before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, a security incident involving a small private aircraft in the airspace near YVR prompted a temporary ground stop for arriving aircraft.

“RCMP responded, the aircraft landed safely, and the lone occupant was taken into custody.”

According to the aviation hub, during the 39-minute ground stop for arrivals, nine inbound aircraft were diverted to alternate airports.

FlightAware data shows that 143 arrivals into Vancouver were delayed on Tuesday, 25 per cent of the airport’s daily total.

As of Thursday, flights appear to be operating as scheduled in and out of the Vancouver airport.

Mr Cassim has been remanded until his next court appearance on 22 July.

