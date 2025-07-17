Man who hijacked plane charged after over 100 flights disrupted at Vancouver airport
The lone pilot ‘threatened a flight instructor’ to take control of the aircraft, said RCMP
A man has been charged following the alleged hijacking of a small plane in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday (15 July).
Shaheer Cassim, 39, was charged with one count of hijacking on Wednesday after allegedly threatening a flight instructor to take control of an aircraft at Victoria International Airport.
Local police service Richmond RCMP said Mr Cassim hijacked the Cessna 172 aircraft with the “ideological motive to disrupt airspace”.
The “security incident” over Vancouver International Airport (YVR) prompted a temporary ground stop for inbound arrivals and knock-on delays for several flights out of the busy airport in Richmond.
RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team surrounded the single-engine aircraft on landing at YVR, and the “lone occupant” was taken into custody.
Sgt. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with Federal Policing Pacific Region, said: “Investigators have determined the suspect acted with an ideological motive to disrupt airspace.
“Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident.”
The plane, operated by the Victoria Flying Club, departed from Victoria airport before circling over YVR.
Vancouver airport said in a statement on Tuesday: “Shortly before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, a security incident involving a small private aircraft in the airspace near YVR prompted a temporary ground stop for arriving aircraft.
“RCMP responded, the aircraft landed safely, and the lone occupant was taken into custody.”
According to the aviation hub, during the 39-minute ground stop for arrivals, nine inbound aircraft were diverted to alternate airports.
FlightAware data shows that 143 arrivals into Vancouver were delayed on Tuesday, 25 per cent of the airport’s daily total.
As of Thursday, flights appear to be operating as scheduled in and out of the Vancouver airport.
Mr Cassim has been remanded until his next court appearance on 22 July.
