A new mystery cruise has launched with completely secret destinations and itinerary

A small ship cruise line is giving passengers a unique way to discover new destinations, by keeping the route a secret.

Variety Cruises has launched its latest Mystery CEO cruise. Sailing aboard the 72-capacity Variety Voyager, the only thing passengers are told is the departure date, the embarkation and disembarkation port, and the price.

The sailing is led by the company’s chief executive Filippos Venetopoulos, with all proceeds donated to Variety Cares, which supports the cruise brand’s mission for clean oceans, gender equality and education for all.

The ship departs from Valletta, Malta, on 21 June 2025 for an eight-day sailing to Naples, Italy.

The ports and activities in-between won’t be revealed until just before arrival in each destination.

The only clues are that passengers will explore the “mysterious depths of Italy and Malta” and visit “off-the-beaten-path locations, with expert guides offering a deep dive into the history, art, and traditions of the region”.

Prices start from £3,904 per person – with an early booking discount of 20 per cent until 15 March and 10 per until the end of the month.

The price includes accommodation in double or twin cabins with a half-board buffet breakfast and one daily meal highlighting local specialties such as a BBQ and pizza night.

Passengers will also enjoy welcome and farewell cocktails.

Once in the mystery ports, the fare covers four secret excursions and activities, two traditional meals ashore, wifi and use of fishing and snorkelling equipment.

Venetopoulos said: “This is not just a cruise.

“It’s an immersive journey of discovery, where each day brings a new, breathtaking destination – revealed only a few hours before arrival. No guidebooks, no pre-planned plans, just pure, unscripted exploration.”

This is the second Mystery Cruise from Variety after a sailing around Greece last year.

Other cruise brands also offer secret sailings.

Windstar has a President’s Mystery Cruise from Athens that visits seven secret ports. It departs aboard Star Legend on 19 April 2025.

Fred Olsen also has two mystery cruises this year, one from Portsmouth for five nights departing on 7 November 2025 and another seven-night sailing from Liverpool on 15 December 2025.