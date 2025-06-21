Protest banners appear across Venice ahead of Bezos ‘wedding of the century’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venice, renowned for its historic charm, is facing a stark division as it prepares to host the high-profile wedding of US tech-tycoon Jeff Bezos and Laura Sanchez.

While some anticipate the glamour and economic boost, others fear the event will transform the iconic city of gondolas and palazzi into little more than an "amusement park."

Despite many details remaining "under wraps," including the exact date, the nuptials are expected to draw a constellation of stars from the worlds of film, fashion, and business. These scores of celebrities are set to arrive in the coming days, provided they can navigate potential local opposition.

A protest group has already plastered banners across the city's famous Rialto Bridge, emblazoned with the message "No space for Bezos!" The group has also threatened peaceful blockades, arguing that the medieval and Renaissance city is in dire need of public services and housing, rather than an influx of celebrities and exacerbating over-tourism.

The impending celebration highlights a growing tension in Venice, as the city grapples with its identity amidst the pressures of global tourism and high-profile events.

"Bezos arrogantly believes he can take over the city and turn it into his own private party venue," said Tommaso Cacciari, a leading light of the "No space for Bezos" campaign.

open image in gallery Protesters display a banner reading "No Space for Bezos!" on the Rialto Bridge during a protest against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding to Lauren Sanchez being held in Venice, Italy, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo ( Reuters )

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and regional governor Luca Zaia, on the other hand, argue that the wedding will bring an economic windfall to local businesses, including the motor boats and gondolas that operate its myriad canals.

Eleven years ago actor George Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, turning the city into Hollywood on the Adriatic with a weekend of lavish celebrations.

Then, locals and tourists alike were excited to witness a memorable moment in the city's long history of hosting stars for its film festival, the world's oldest.

Bezos, 61, the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon and the world's third-richest man, got engaged to journalist Sanchez, 55, in 2023, four years after the collapse of his 25-year marriage to Mackenzie Scott.

open image in gallery CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party ( AFP/Getty )

After a swirl of media speculation about the venue of what has been dubbed "the wedding of the century" Brugnaro confirmed in March that it would take place in Venice, which last year began charging tourists a fee to enter the city.

The date is expected to be some time between June 23-28 in the midst of three days of stylish celebrations.

In the face of early protests from residents who feared the arrival of thousands of celebrities and hangers-on, the city issued a statement clarifying that it would involve around 200 guests and would not disrupt Venetians' everyday life.

Bezos and Scott had four children together, while Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children. She also has a son with NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.