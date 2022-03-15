Vietnam reopens to foreign tourists after two years – but rules remain unclear

Vietnam finally reopens its borders to international tourists today after two years of travel bans – but the rules for travellers remain obscure.

The south Asian country announced in mid-February that borders would open to fully vaccinated arrivals from 15 March, but the government has yet to issue specific guidance on testing and isolation for foreigners.

When officials announced the reopening date on 17 February, they said tourists would have to show proof of being double jabbed or having recovered from coronavirus, plus present a negative Covid test result and quarantine for 24 hours upon entering Vietnam.

Meanwhile, on 1 March, the health ministry proposed subjecting international travellers to a three-day quarantine on arrival – at odds with the tourism ministry’s desire to welcome vaccinated tourists, quarantine-free.

It’s unclear which plan won out; requirements have yet to be updated. On 14 March, the day before the slated lifting of travel bans, Deputy premier Vu Duc Dam told the health ministry to “promptly revise [the] regulations and requirements” for foreign visitors and send them to the tourism ministry by the end of the day.

The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has not updated its advice on entry requirements for Vietnam.

The last update was in November 2021, when the country started to let in some vaccinated tourists who entered Vietnam on organised group trips.

“Those wishing to enter for tourism may only do so by joining one of the tour groups operating tours to destinations approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism,” reads the FCDO advice.

“When arriving in Vietnam you must have completed an online passenger entry declaration form (available with an English option). You will need to take a screenshot or print out the QR Code as you’ll need this on entry into Vietnam and may require it at transit points.

“You will also need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours before arrival. Some airlines are also instructing passengers to have a rapid (eg lateral flow) test within 24 hours of their flight.”

It goes on: “When entering Vietnam you must quarantine in either a designated hotel or a preapproved residence for three days. You will need to take a PCR test on day three and self-monitor up to day 14. You will be responsible for paying any hotel charges and for coronavirus testing costs.”