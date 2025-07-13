Viking launches new India river cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viking has unveiled plans for a new cruise ship to host exclusive voyages in India on the Brahmaputra River.

It will be the first time the brand has offered river cruises in the country.

Currently under construction and scheduled to debut in late 2027, the Viking Brahmaputra will sail between Guwahati and Nimati Ghat in the northeastern state of Assam as part of the cruise line's new 15-day itinerary, Wonders of India.

The new Viking Brahmaputra will host 80 guests across 40 cabins.

It will feature the signature Scandinavian design that Viking is known for, plus all cabins and suites will have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda.

Guests on the three-deck Viking Brahmaputra will also have access to a range of amenities including a spa and fitness centre and an open-air Sky Bar on the upper deck.

The itinerary includes a fully-guided land programme with overnight stays in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

The cruise fare will cover 13 tours, including the Golden Triangle, Agra's Taj Mahal, Old Delhi and Jaipur's ornate Palace of Winds.

While sailing the Brahmaputra River, guests will see Guwahati's temple, encounter the thriving villages along its banks, search for the one-horned rhinos and buffalos of Kaziranga National Park and discover the cultures of Majuli, one of the world’s largest river islands.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and chief executive of Viking, said: “With its rich heritage, deep cultural traditions and fascinating natural wonders, India is a vast and vibrant country that has captured the imagination of explorers for centuries.

"In recent years, our guests have particularly enjoyed visiting Indian ports on our ocean itineraries. We are now delighted to introduce a new way for curious travellers to explore the heart of this phenomenal country, in-depth and in Viking comfort.”

Other brands that offer river cruises in India include Uniworld, Avalon Waterways, Pandaw and Antara River Cruises, with sailings on the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers.

