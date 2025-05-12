Viking unveils latest cruise ship for the Nile River

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers are set for a new option when exploring the history and culture of Egypt after Viking unveiled its latest cruise ship for the Nile River.

The 82-passenger capacity Viking Thoth had its float-out ceremony in Cairo’s Massara shipyard last week, where it touched water for the first time.

It is the eighth Viking ship to sail on the iconic waterway, adding to the choice of itineraries in the popular region for river cruises.

Viking Thoth, which features the cruise line’s distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, will now be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and to complete its interiors that will mirror the Scandinavian design of the rest of the fleet.

Set for delivery in October 2025, the Viking Thoth will travel on the brand’s 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

The itinerary starts with a three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo, where passengers can see legendary sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza before flying to Luxor to visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak.

The ship then departs for an eight-day round-trip cruise featuring stops at the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings.

The journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the ancient city. Prices start from £7,495 per person.

The brand has plans to welcome four new ships in Egypt over the next two years, with Viking Amun also unveiled last month, taking the total on the Nile River to 12.

Torstein Hagen, chief executive of Viking, said: “Egypt is a country of profound historical and cultural significance, which makes it a destination of great interest to our guests.

“With two new ships, the Viking Thoth and the Viking Amun, debuting in 2025, we are very proud to continue expanding our elegant fleet and introducing more curious travellers to this phenomenal region.”

Egypt is a popular destination for river cruises, with brands such as Avalon Waterways, Uniworld and CroisiEurope offering regular sailings.

Tui also unveiled its latest river cruise ship in the region, Al Horeya, earlier this year – its second active ship in the region – with another due in November.

