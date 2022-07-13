Virgin Atlantic has unveiled its hotly anticipated Airbus A330neo, including its most luxurious seat to date.

The “Retreat Suite” is a new addition to the airline’s business class offering - only on the Neo, which launches in October - and allows up to four people to dine and socialise in a private booth.

It has two 6ft 7in seats which can turn into flat beds, plus space for two extra guests.

Aimed at couples and pairs wanting to dine and chat during a flight, each seat has a 27-inch touchscreen with a wireless device-charging pad and Bluetooth capability for wireless headphones.

It’s also aimed at groups travelling together: “With each suite boasting an ottoman that doubles up as an extra seat, up to four people can comfortably dine, chat or play games in their own private social space. Customers can enjoy an intimate dinner or settle in comfort to watch a film,” says the airline.

The traditional Upper Class seat has also been revamped for the Neo, with more space, more storage and a sliding door plus a “do not disturb” function for complete privacy.

‘The Loft’ social space is already on some Virgin Atlantic flights (Virgin Atlantic)

The new version has “passenger-controlled mood lighting, 17.3-inch touchscreen TV and even a mirror,” says the airline.

In more good news for Upper customers, the airline is also improving its onboard bar and social space with “The Loft”, which has space for eight, four seats and a new self-serve fridge and drinks dispenser.

Premium customers get added calf-rests on their seats, plus wireless charging pads and Bluetooth function.

The entertainment screens have been rebooted for Economy, with Virgin’s largest ever economy screen at 13.3 inches, Bluetooth function for headphones and the ability to control your screen with your phone.

AC power and USB ports will also be on hand in Economy.

The A330neo was designed as Airbus’s rival to the Boeing 787, with design features intended to reduce drag and make it more fuel efficient than older models.

The first Virgin A330neos will start flying in October (Virgin Atlantic)

Virgin Atlantic will take delivery of three aircraft in September, with the remaining deliveries following between 2023 and 2026.

The first route to be served by the A330neo will be London to Boston in October, with tickets on sale later this month.

The airline praised the aircraft as a “cleaner and greener” addition to its fleet.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re proud to unveil our state-of-the-art A330neo and show the evolution of our customer experience, with each of our customers receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in.

“They’ll be better connected with their fellow travellers and our amazing crew in the air, and with their friends and family on the ground.”

