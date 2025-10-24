Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Australia has become the first Australian airline to welcome pets in the cabin on flights between Melbourne, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

The “Pets in Cabin” service will now allow small dogs and cats to travel with their owners for an additional $149 (£73) per animal.

No more than four pets weighing under eight kilograms will be permitted with passengers on each of the eligible flights.

open image in gallery The trial service has initially launched until 30 January 2026 ( Virgin Australia )

Pets must travel in an approved, soft-sided, leak-proof carrier with absorbent mats inside and remain stowed under the seat for the entire flight duration.

The trial service has initially launched until 30 January 2026, before a planned expansion to all eligible domestic flights by late 2026.

Many airlines, including Air France, American Airlines, Delta and United, allow small pets in the cabin on their routes, provided they are in an approved carrier.

According to a survey by Animal Medicines Australia, 69 per cent of Australian households own a pet. Virgin Australia says the nation is home to some 29 million pets.

Passengers travelling with furry friends will sit in two designated rows – seats 18A, 18F, 20A and 20F.

Dave Emerson, Virgin Australia CEO, said: “We’re excited to give Australians a new way to holiday. Pets are part of the family, and this new service is about making sure every member, human or furry, can enjoy the journey together.

“We’re very confident the Pets in Cabin trial will be a success. It’s an offering that’s worked effectively in the US and Europe for decades, and something Australian travellers have waited for, for years.”

Pets must also be at least eight weeks old, up to date with vaccinations, and have a veterinary-issued certificate confirming they are fit to fly.

Approved assistance animals will continue to travel in the cabin of all Virgin Australia flights at no additional cost.

Virgin Group founder, Sir Richard Branson, added: “Allowing pets to travel in the cabin speaks to Virgin Australia’s spirit of doing things differently, and I can’t wait to see the joy this new service brings to travellers and their four-legged companions.”

