Virgin Galactic sets dates for first space tourism flights

Virgin Galactic will launch its first commercial space tourism flights before the end of June, Sir Richard Branson’s company has announced.

A team of specialists with the Italian Air Force and the National Research Centre of Italy will be shooting up to the edge of space to conduct microgravity research, with a launch window in the three days from 27 June.

Then in August, those who have been waiting more than a decade for their ride aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered space plane are expected to finally get their chance.

The company said the first of those flights will begin in early August, with monthly flights to follow. The final test flight was conducted in May.

Virgin Galactic has sold about 800 tickets over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 (£156,000) each. Tickets now cost $450,000 (£352,000) per person. The company said early passengers have already received their seat assignments for their space flight.

After reaching an altitude of nearly 50,000ft (15,000m), Virgin Galactic’s space plane is released from a carrier aircraft and drops for a moment before igniting its rocket motor. The plane shuts off once it reaches space, providing passengers with silence, weightlessness and an aerial view of Earth. The rocket ship then glides back to the runway at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.

“This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience,” said Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic chief executive.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “Concern about the environmental as well as financial viability of space tourism is growing. Even so, for wealthy individuals who are looking for new options to spend large amounts of money, a brief encounter with weightlessness will no doubt prove attractive.

“Once the first commercial tourists return, I predict sales will rocket.

“As with trains and planes, though, so with space travel – it evidently cuts the cost if you book well in advance, as the first people to sign up for Virgin Galactic have found.”

The announcement comes after Virgin Orbit, a separate space firm owned by Sir Richard, was shut down, months after a mission failed.

In May, The Independent reported on research from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that suggested travellers will be able to fly from London to Sydney, Australia, in less than two hours within the next decade – if they go through space.

Additional reporting by AP.