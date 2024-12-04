Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Planning to sail the high seas in 2025? Virgin Voyages has launched a new annual pass for seafaring travellers to enjoy unlimited cruises with the line for an entire year.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder, announced the cruise offer to set sail on Virgin’s adult-only fleet of “Lady” ships on Good Morning America to mark Travel Tuesday (3 December).

The adult-only cruise line launched in 2021 with more than 60 itineraries on the fleet of ships departing Miami, Barcelona, Athens and San Juan.

Now, ‘Annual Pass’ holders will be able to sail on any ship on any voyage to destinations including St Kitts and Ibiza for one year from selected start dates on 1 January, 1 February, 1 March or 1 April 2025.

Sailors – as the cruise line calls its passengers – will stay in a cabin complete with a balcony and hammock with priority boarding, complimentary laundry services, dedicated concierge support, unlimited wifi and a $100 ‘Bar Tab’ credit per voyage included as pass perks.

Passholders can also travel with a plus one in their cabin throughout their year of voyages.

Priced at $120,000 (£95,000), the Annual Pass is available on a first-come, first-served basis until 31 March 2025.

In an industry first, the cruise line will also accept Bitcoin cryptocurrency for payment on Annual Pass bookings.

Brilliant Lady, the fourth and final vessel of the Virgin fleet, debuts in September 2025 for passholders to cross the US in autumn and winter next year.

Sir Richard said: “I’ve always been a big believer in the power of travel and adventure to spark creativity and bring clarity. What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special.

“Now, sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year. We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”

