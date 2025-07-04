Virgin’s bid for west coast mainline rail route rejected by regulator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK rail regulator has rejected a bid from Richard Branson’s Virgin Trains franchise for rail services on the west coast mainline (WCML).

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) rebuffed the application citing concerns over delays and cancelled journeys.

The regulator also rejected bids from First Group’s East Coast Trains, known as Lumo, and Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR)

The majority of existing services on Britain’s busiest rail line, which runs between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, are operated by Avanti West Coast.

In a statement, Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said: “After thorough assessment of each application, it was clear that there was insufficient capacity to approve any of the services without a serious negative impact on the level of train performance that passengers experience on the west coast mainline.

“Additional services within the current timetable structure and planned capacity use would further weaken punctuality and reliability, not just at the south end of the WCML but elsewhere as well.”

A Virgin Trains spokesperson told The Independent that the decision marked “a blow for consumer choice and competition”.

“Virgin’s proposed services on the west coast mainline would have delivered excellent value for customers and taxpayers alike by adding five million additional seats every year from a trusted brand with a track-record for delivering award-winning, reliable train services for its customers.”

The government plans to renationalise passenger services on the route by October 2027 – a move Virgin is critical of.

The spokesperson continued: “Anyone who remembers British Rail would rather forget it. Competition improves services, increases rail ridership, and drives better results for everyone, including the taxpayer.”

They went on to highlight their desire to launch passenger train services through the Channel Tunnel.

“For now, Virgin is focused on bringing much-needed competition to the cross-Channel route by igniting a new era in international rail services for travellers on both sides of the Channel.”

The company announced there were “no more hurdles” after a key regulatory decision by the ORR in March.