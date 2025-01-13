Move over ‘hygge’ – Wales is inviting tourists to feel the ‘hwyl’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Welsh tourist board has debuted a new campaign to celebrate joyful experiences in the country in an attempt to attract visitors, as it embraces the notion of ‘hwyl’.

Similar to the Danish word ‘hygge’ that describes the concept of cosiness and contentment with the joys of life, the Welsh phrase ‘hwyl’ does not have a direct translation into English, but it denotes the deep state of joy that comes with being immersed in the moment.

Welsh tourist board Visit Wales has launched a campaign to celebrate this very concept, as well as helping to differentiate Wales from any other destination by focusing on its language and values.

“Feel the hwyl. Only in Wales” is the board's new tagline, enticing visitors to experience the serene landscapes, adventure activities and the croeso (welcome) of the Welsh people.

Visit Wales says the ‘hwyl’ feeling is often associated with communal activities, music and the arts, but can be experienced across many different contexts.

“Whether you're exploring the rugged coastlines, delving into ancient traditions, or sharing a meal with friends and simply enjoying the warmth of Welsh hospitality, hwyl is a feeling that can transform your visit into an unforgettable experience,” the tourist board said.

Awel Vaughan-Evans, of the school of psychology at Bangor University in North Wales, explains that ‘hwyl’ can be two stark types of contentment, from excitement to peace.

“It releases dopamine, firing those neurotransmitters, raising the heartbeat, creating a prolonged sense of euphoria,” she said.

“Or it can slow it right down, that would be the endorphins, reducing stress, causing the entire body to relax.”

Visit Wales’ new campaign video features a wide range of destinations, from coastal destinations such as Tenby and Three Cliffs on Gower to various activities such as a music festival in Merthyr Mawr and a Wrexham home football match.

Michael Williamson, the CEO of Wrexham AFC, which has partnered with Visit Wales for its 2025 ‘Year of the Croeso’ campaign, said: “Everyone can be assured of a warm “Croeso i Wrecsam” at the STōK Cae Ras, the world’s oldest international football stadium, and there’s certainly plenty of ‘hwyl’ supporting Wales’ oldest Football Club.”

The economy secretary, with responsibility for tourism, Rebecca Evans, said: “2025 will celebrate the joyful things that make us distinctively Welsh and can only be experienced here in Wales.

“We want to share our warm ‘croeso’ and unique ‘hwyl’ with the world and invite them to not just see but feel, taste and truly experience the ‘must do’ things we have on offer.”

“We’re also very proud to be championing our wonderful language by using a Welsh word for the first time in our communications with global audiences.

“Everyone can help us take even more of Wales to the world in 2025 by sharing the campaign and feeling the hwyl for themselves.”

