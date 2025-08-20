Train tickets slashed to £1 in Wales this month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail passengers tapping in and out of stations in south east Wales can travel for just £1 this month.

Between 19 and 28 August, Transport for Wales (TfW) is offering Pay As You Go (PAYG) travellers the value fares to “encourage more people to try rail travel.”

The travel sale is available at 95 PAYG-using stations and applies to all journeys, including those on rail replacement buses.

Travellers will save a maximum of £3.20 on a single fare journey during the promotional period.

Contactless PAYG stations on all Valleys lines and routes to Bridgend, Maesteg, the Vale of Glamorgan, Abergavenny, and Chepstow are included in the train ticket promotion.

Daily and weekly fare caps will remain the same across the 10-day sale.

Alexia Course, TfW chief commercial officer, said: “Since launching last year, Pay As You Go has become our fastest-selling ticketing product. Through this exclusive and time-limited summer campaign, we’re offering customers the ability to travel between any of our PAYG-enabled stations for just £1 per single journey.”

“We hope that this promotion will really encourage existing and new customers to give PAYG a try, travel on our services through the cheapest means possible and inspire confidence in using the technology more regularly.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, added: “This limited-time £1 fare provides a great opportunity for those passengers not using the service to give it a go, with many journeys on new trains as a result of our £800m investment.”

The £1 tickets come amid potential regulated train fare price hikes in England, which may increase by 5.8 per cent next year.

The possible rise is based on the Office for National Statistics announcing that retail price index (RPI) inflation rose to 4.8 per cent in July, but the government has not yet confirmed how the 2026 regulated fare rise will be calculated.

