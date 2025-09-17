From Somerset to Scotland, the best walks in Britain to enjoy this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With leaves ablaze and a crisp chill in the air, autumn presents an unrivalled season for exploring Britain's diverse landscapes.

From dramatic coastal paths and ancient woodlands to historic estates and towering peaks, the country offers a wealth of walking opportunities.

Lace up your boots and embark on these captivating rambles.

Here’s some of Britain’s best walks.

open image in gallery Four Waterfalls Walk, in Powys, Wales is a beautiful trail to complete this year ( PA )

Four Waterfalls Walk, Powys, Wales

Length: 8.5km

Difficulty: Moderate

Wales’ Brecon Beacons is renowned for incredible hikes, and for good reason. This circular trail, starting and finishing at Gwaun Hepste car park, takes in sweeping views and takes you to four waterfalls in Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park – Sgwd Uchaf Clun-Gwyn, Sgwd y Pannwr, Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn and Sgwd-yr-Eira – which is probably the highlight. Translating to ‘the waterfall of snow’ in English, at around 10m high and 10m wide, with a route to walk directly behind the curtain of water, it’s quite the spectacle. The walk comes highly recommended on hiking app, AllTrails.

Beeston Crag, Cheshire

Length: 6km

Difficulty: Easy-medium

Head to Cheshire for the circular walk around the prehistoric Beeston Crag, starting and finishing at Beestone Castle car park. The walk (for which you should allow three to three and a half hours) explores ancient landscapes, taking in the Peckforton Hills and Peckforton Mere. The spectacular views from Beeston Castle are a backdrop to the changing colours of autumn, while Grade I listed Peckforton Castle is recognised by English Heritage as ‘one of the great buildings of its age’, a Victorian replica of a medieval castle. For more info, go to: visitcheshire.com.

Alfoxton Park, Somerset

Distance: 3.1km

Difficulty: Easy

open image in gallery The rolling hills of Somerset are ideal for walkers looking for an easy trail ( PA )

Alfoxton Park House was the home of poet William Wordsworth and his sister, Dorothy, for a year in the 1790s, and the area is said to have greatly inspired some of his work. The Alfoxton Park Short Walk Made Easy, in the OS’s Short Walks Made Easy series (Quantocks, Mendips and Somerset Levels), starts from the house’s car park, through old woodland, onto the Quantock Common, with some far-reaching views across the Bristol Channel, and takes in the area beautifully.

The veteran and ancient tress of Alfoxton Park has attracted all manner of bugs, birds and other wildlife and the impressive roots provide protection for badger sets. The walk includes one moderately steep ascent and descent, with a mixture of surfaced track, woodland and uneven stony paths, and, in total, takes about an hour and 15 minutes. An OS Map of the walk can be downloaded via the app for free at explore.osmaps.com.

Ben A’an, Stirling, Scotland

Length: 3.7km

Difficulty: Moderate-advanced

open image in gallery Why not set yourself a challenge ascending Scotland’s Ben A’an ( PA )

One of Scotland’s smaller – but iconic – hills, the Ben A’an hike is great for anyone who loves the thrill of reaching a peak – without having to spend all day walking. Ben A’an stands high above Loch Katrine and Loch Achray, with panoramic views of both bodies of water in the heart of the Trossachs National Park. More suited to hikers with good fitness levels, and popular on the AllTrails app, the ascent is steep in places, including a rocky section when you get close to the peak, so suitable footwear is a must. The trail is especially beautiful in autumn with the colours of the foliage and loch reflections.

The Glamorgan coastline, Wales

Length: 6.4 km

Difficulty: Easy-moderate

The Vale Trail 2 encompasses sights including Nash Point Lighthouse (built in 1832 as a response to the wreck of the ‘Frolic’), enchanting wooded nature reserves and the dramatic South Wales coastline. The route also takes you to Monknash Beach, one of the most secluded in the area, where you’ll find waterfalls, rock pools too and graves for the maritime disaster of 1831 when the Frolic sank in the Bristol Channel.

If you’re brave enough for an autumn swim, the waters are clear (if cold!). The route ends at the popular Plough & Harrow pub (which has an interesting but grizzly history – the backroom is said to have been a store for bodies from a shipwreck in 1383). If you want a longer walk, extend it to include ‘Route A’ to tag on St Donat’s Castle too. If you’re staying in the area into the night, the minimal light pollution here makes it a great base for stargazing during the longer nights in autumn – particularly the dark skies over Nash Point Lighthouse.

Leeds Castle, Kent

Length: 8km

Difficulty: Easy

open image in gallery Leeds Castle in Kent is a wonderful spot to visit in the autumn season ( PA )

Set in a 500-acre estate, autumn is a great time to visit Leeds Castle – for a day trip or to stay in the holiday cottages on site, surrounded by woodland. For rich history and natural beauty, try the Leeds Castle and Kingswood Circular Walk, which takes around two hours to complete and is popular with birdwatchers, walkers and runners (dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead). To make a trip out of it, Leeds Castle’s dog-friendly cottages start from £640 for two nights, plus a £25 fee per dog (one allowed per cottage). Visit: leeds-castle.com.

The Nidderdale Way, Yorkshire

Length: 85km

Difficulty: Moderate

open image in gallery The Nidderdale Way in Yorkshire offers a more unusual landscape ( Rambles Worldwide/PA )

A favourite among trail walkers is this long circular footpath within the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the Yorkshire Dales. It dates back to the 1980s and traditionally starts at the quaint town of Pateley Bridge – home to England’s oldest sweet shop, so you can stock up before you set off. It passes through small historic villages, the River Nidd, Gouthwaite Reservoir, Ripley Castle, the natural gritstone sculptures at Brimham Rocks, the limestone ravine How Stean Gorge and the Guisecliff buttresses.

As it certainly can’t be tackled in one go, Ramble Worldwide (01707 331133, rambleworldwide.co.uk) offer a six night The Nidderdale Way trip starting from £849 pp, including half board en suite accommodation, all transport and an experienced leader (departing October 5).