Drivers warned about ‘weekend of woe’ on the roads as school summer holidays begin

Millions of families preparing to hit the roads are facing a “weekend of woe” on their journey as schools across England and Wales begin their summer holidays.

The RAC has estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK will embark on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday.

This weekend is set to be the second busiest summer getaway since 2015, only trailing behind the 2022 weekend when 18.8 million travellers took to the roads amid a heatwave following two years of Covid lockdowns.

Traffic congestion is expected to peak on Friday as commuters share the roads with at least 3.2 million people setting off on journeys, including trips to airports, holiday hotspots and day trips. An additional 3.6 million trips are projected for Saturday and 2.9 million for Sunday, with around four million more journeys expected throughout the weekend.

Transportation analytics company Inrix has advised drivers to avoid travelling during the busiest times to steer clear of severe delays. For those planning weekend trips, the worst traffic is anticipated between 12pm and 5pm on both Friday (26 July) and Saturday (27 July), and between 11am and 1pm on Sunday (28 July).

Drivers heading to popular seaside resorts should expect traffic to build from Friday afternoon onwards. The M55 westbound from Preston to Blackpool is likely to experience delays starting at 1.30pm, while congestion is predicted on the A23 southbound from Pease Pottage services towards Brighton from 3.30pm.

One of the worst traffic jams is expected on the M5 on Saturday around midday, with queues potentially exceeding two hours. Holidaymakers travelling from Junction 15 near Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater should brace themselves for delays as they head towards Devon and Cornwall.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson emphasised the importance of early travel planning to avoid the worst of the weekend’s traffic.

“To avoid a weekend of woe on the roads during one of the busiest of the year, we’d advise as many people as possible to leave as early as they can to try and disperse car journeys over a longer period," she said.

“Any holidaymakers – whether they’re driving to a UK destination or heading overseas – should plan their journeys carefully and leave plenty of extra time before setting off.”

And Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at Inrix, suggested drivers should be flexible with their plans.

“Whether it’s the time you leave or a journey that’s longer in miles with fewer delays – could also reduce the stress of being held up and make for a more enjoyable trip.”