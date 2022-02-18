Australia’s largest state is finally set to allow tourists, family visitors and business travellers in from 3 March.

Western Australia has pursued an isolationist policy for many months – not merely keeping out overseas travellers, but also closing its frontiers to people from other Australian states.

Two weeks ago the WA premier, Mark McGowan, cancelled a planned reopening on 5 February – saying that to allow in outsiders before boosters had been rolled out across the state would be “reckless and irresponsible”.

Qantas has switched its nonstop flight from London Heathrow to Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory rather than WA’s capital, Perth. The decision to keep borders closed has attracted widespread criticism.

Even though the rest of Australia is set to open to people from overseas on Monday, 21 February, Western Australia will remain closed initially.

But from 3 March, visitors from outside the state will be allowed in.

Mr McGowan said: “Throughout the pandemic we have been striving to keep WA safe, keep people in jobs and minimise the disruption that Covid brings to the wider community.

“While this came with enormous pressure and at times has been understandably difficult for many people and their families, this has resulted in WA being one of the only places in the world to achieve a high third dose rate before widespread community transmission.

“While this next step will be difficult for many, WA is well placed and prepared, with our high levels of vaccination, investment in our health and hospital systems and our close contact protocols for the community, workers and businesses.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding over the course of the past two years.”

Travellers will need to be double-jabbed, or to have proof that they cannot be vaccinated, and take a test within 24 hours of their flight to Australia.

They will also need to take a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival.

It is not known if or when Qantas will reinstate direct flights between London and Perth.