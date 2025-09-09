WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing on Caribbean island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers on board a Toronto flight to Sint Maarten skidded down the Caribbean island’s runway in a “hard landing” on Sunday (7 September).

WestJet flight 2276 from Toronto, Canada, got into trouble while landing at Princess Juliana International Airport at around 1.30pm local time.

The Boeing 737-800 had 164 people onboard when it appeared to bounce on touchdown in Sint Maarten.

According to audio from liveatc.net, the pilot said: “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday; WestJet 2276 will be evacuating.”

WestJet said that emergency services deployed foam around the aircraft “as a precaution” following the “landing incident”.

Video footage of the landing shows smoke billowing from the rear of the plane after the WestJet flight hit the runway.

All guests and crew disembarked safely using the aircraft slides, with no reported injuries.

Princess Juliana International Airport said: “Out of an abundance of caution, three individuals were taken for medical evaluation.”

It added that although there was no fire, contact with the runway “caused damage to the aircraft’s right wing”.

The airport was temporarily closed while the aircraft was removed from the Sint Maarten runway.

WestJet said in a statement: “At this time, we are awaiting confirmation on the exact nature of the incident. Our teams are focused on supporting our guests and crew, ensuring their safety and care remain our highest priority.

“WestJet is fully cooperating with local authorities and will provide additional updates as more information is available.”

Dr Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, issued a statement that said: “First and foremost, we are grateful that the passengers and crew of WestJet flight WS2276 are safe following today’s incident at Princess Juliana International Airport.

“The safety and security of travellers, our aviation personnel, and the general public remain our highest priority.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast