Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you like flying without plane perks, hand luggage and priority boarding, then Canadian carrier WestJet’s budget seats could be for you.

The airline’s new low-fare offering – ‘UltraBasic’ – was introduced on 4 June, replacing the existing Basic fare with changes to carry-on baggage allowance and boarding zones.

Guests flying with ‘UltraBasic’ tickets will not be permitted a carry-on bag, be the last to board and earn no flight points through the airline’s rewards program.

WestJet’s lowest-priced seats include a personal item to be stored under the seat, a pre-assigned seat at the back of the aircraft, onboard food and beverage offerings and access to the WestJet Connect inflight entertainment system.

A round trip from Toronto to Calgary this summer costs around $650 (£373) under the ‘UltraBasic’ fare.

‘UltraBasic’ passengers will, however, have the option to add checked baggage to their reservation or reserve a seat for a fee before arriving at the airport, though ticket bookings cannot be amended or cancelled after 24 hours – even for a fee.

Those travelling on transatlantic or transpacific flights can still travel with a carry-on bag as WestJet moves to “make air travel more accessible for guests from coast-to-coast”.

John Weatherill, WestJet group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said: “We are committed to air travel affordability, and UltraBasic is an innovative, cost-effective solution that strengthens WestJet’s ability to offer guests budget-friendly airfares to more destinations.

“With UltraBasic, guests can tailor a travel experience that meets their needs, without paying for additional services they don’t value. We are delivering on our low-fare promise and believe UltraBasic will give more Canadians the opportunity to fly.”

WestJet is not the first airline to make changes in an effort to lower flight prices.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary told The Independent in January that the budget Irish airline is happy to sell plane tickets at a loss in order to get people on its planes during off-peak spells, and shared that low-cost flights are “here to stay”.