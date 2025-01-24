Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re a JD Wetherspoon aficionado who craves the familiarity of your favourite watering hole when you’re on holiday, you’re in luck.

Sir Tim Martin, founder and CEO of the budget pub chain, has floated plans to expand operations overseas in the next year, following a string of successful partnerships in the UK.

Popular British holiday destinations in the Mediterranean, such as Mallorca, Benidorm and Alicante, where the brand is well known, would “make sense” for the company’s first foray into Europe, he said.

Winter sun destinations could also be on the horizon in future.

The pub boss told The Sun: “We are looking at it. We think there are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK. Now it’s a question of going abroad and it’s a possibility.”

“There is now an opportunity for franchises abroad, but not in China”, he added.

Sir Tim said that a decision on the company’s first location was expected in around six months.

In a statement to The Independent, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon added: “Wetherspoon believes that there are opportunities to open its pubs in overseas airports that are popular with British holidaymakers.

“There is nothing signed or sealed at present.

“It is still early days.”

The news comes after JD Wetherspoon announced four more pubs on Haven holiday parks following a successful franchise with the holiday park operator in Primrose Valley on the North Yorkshire coastline.

The company also has franchises with student union bars at both Newcastle University and the University of Hull.

Wetherspoon currently runs an estate of 796 pubs across the UK and Ireland.

In the past 12 months, it has sold six sites and opened two new venues.

Earlier this week, Sir Tim called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reduce forthcoming pub taxes ahead of an increase linked to the Budget.

The pub boss said Wetherspoon is expected to face a £60m rise in labour-related costs from April due to increases in employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

“Wetherspoon therefore calls upon Sir Keir Starmer to redress this imbalance, thereby striking a blow for tax equality and ending discrimination in favour of dull dinner parties.”