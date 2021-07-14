Which countries are on the amber list?

Foreign holidays became legal again in Britain on 17 May, with countries assigned a colour of red, amber or green and given restrictions to match under a traffic light system.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the destinations that would be initially designated green and red in early May, with the rest of the world falling into the “amber” category.

Since then, there have been three “reviews” to the lists: one on 3 June, one on 24 June and one on 14 July.

In the latest reshuffle, Hong Kong and Bulgaria were added to the list of green destinations, while the Balearic Islands - including Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera - and British Virgin Islands were downgraded to the amber list.

The “red list” countries, meanwhile, are deemed the most high risk when it comes to coronavirus, and come with the tightest rules to match: travellers arriving to the UK from these countries must pay to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel and take two PCR tests.

According to Mr Shapps, red list countries are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

The 27 “green list” countries have the lightest restrictions on entry back into the UK, with no quarantine imposed and travellers merely required to take one PCR test within two days of arrival.

“Amber list” countries – which include the US and most of Europe – require arrivals to self-isolate at home for 10 days and pay for two PCR tests, one on day two and one on day eight.

All travellers must show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK.

However, from 19 July, fully vaccinated British adults and those aged under 18 will no longer have to quarantine when returning from an amber list country. The restrictions for these travellers will be the same as those for green list arrivals to the UK: a pre-departure lateral flow test, plus the gold standard day two PCR test.

Popular holiday destinations in the amber category include Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and Greece.

Here are the countries that are currently amber (this list is not exhaustive; if your destination is not on the green or red list, it should be classified as amber):

Amber list