Ghost booking: The tactic travellers are using to ease US border control fears

Travellers are using a new tactic to ease anxiety at US border control – “ghost booking” – after a series of arrests for alleged visa violations, including insufficient proof of accommodation.

On 18 March, two German teenagers were denied entry to Hawaii and detained by border officers who called their trip “suspicious”.

Upon arriving in Honolulu, Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepère were allegedly denied entry into the US despite holding the required Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

According to Beat of Hawaii, border officials flagged potential illegal work intentions and detained the teens after learning they had not fully booked their accommodation.

Pohl said: “They found it suspicious that we hadn't fully booked our accommodations for the entire five weeks in Hawaii.”

As the Trump administration cracks down on immigration, what is ghost booking? And why are people using it for a more seamless stateside travel experience?

What is “ghost booking”?

A "ghost booking" is when a traveller makes a reservation for a hotel room, flight, cruise or campsite with no intention of showing up. Rooms, seats, cabins or pitches are then either cancelled for a full refund or sit empty despite being booked.

Why are travellers making ghost bookings?

Many countries require proof of accommodation to enter as part of the visa application process or at their borders.

In the US specifically, British travellers need to have a valid passport and either an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) or a visa to enter or transit through.

The US immigration process does not, by law, require travellers to show proof of a hotel booking at the border.

However, demonstrating you have accommodation arrangements is generally expected, and visitor visas may ask for proof of this as part of an application.

It is wise to have a hotel confirmation on hand, at least for your first night, as well as onward travel plans and relevant finances to prevent questioning and possible deportation by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

Border control can be particularly suspicious of backpackers travelling with no forward itinerary or onward ticket.

By making a refundable ghost booking for a flight or hotel, those travelling with an uncertain itinerary are more prepared to disclose their travel plans if pushed by immigration control.

Do ghost bookings make border crossings easier?

According to travel expert The Points Guy (Brian Kelly), travellers must have an itinerary planned at all times for an “uneventful” entry or exit between borders – even if it means making refundable bookings that won’t be used.

In an Instagram video last week, he said: “It is very easy to make refundable lodging reservations so I highly recommend that to anyone travelling to have that because whenever you enter a country they want to know that you have enough money so that you’re not gonna be a drain on societal resources and you’ve got a ticket home that’s within your tourist visa.”

Brian advised jet setters to always have a PDF file or printed-out reservations of their flight leaving the country and accommodation during the stay.

When else do people “no show” a room reservation?

At attractions such as theme parks, hotel guests often benefit from perks unaccessible to a day visitor. Ghost booking is common at Universal Orlando Premier in order to obtain the complimentary Universal Express Pass – this allows guests to skip lines for participating rides in Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

In other cases, people have made unused reservations on rental platforms such as Airbnb as donations to local hosts in areas experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

Are there any downsides?

Yes. Many accommodation providers who offer fee-free cancellation are already extremely concerned about the high number of bookings that are cancelled at the last moment. There are accounts of travellers making multiple free-cancellation reservations for different properties on the same nights, deciding much later which to take up – and cancelling the remainder.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “These guests want a convenient menu of accommodation to choose from, at no risk to themselves. I deplore the practice, because it harms the finances of the proprietor and prevents other, well-intentioned travellers from being able to book.

“This is a different form of ‘ghost booking’ to those made for crossing borders: at least the guest intends to stay in one of the properties.

“For a leading travel media figure to ‘highly recommend’ the practice of making spoof bookings just for an easier ride through the US border is, to say the least, questionable.”

