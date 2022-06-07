A major Tube strike went ahead in the UK’s capital yesterday as Transport for London workers walked out for 24 hours.

Some London Underground lines completely closed, while others continued operating on some stretches outside of central London.

Disruption is expected until at least 8am on Tuesday 7 June.

Here’s everything you need to know about which stations remain open and what time the strike ends.

When does the Tube strike end?

TfL has warned commuters that “some stations may still be closed at the beginning of the day” on Tuesday. Travellers who need to get around are advised to start their journeys after 8am.

Which Tube lines are closed?

The Piccadilly line is currently suspended across the entire line due to the strike action.

What about other Tube lines?

TfL says all other lines are currently running a “good service”. However, elsewhere it has been reported that only the Bakerloo and Jubilee lines were opened, just before 7am, while all others remain closed.

Metropolitan, London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR and Tram services were not affected by yesterday’s strike.

Queues have been reported outside some stations.

Will there be further strikes?

RMT members are taking action short of a strike until Sunday 10 July; station staff will not work overtime, resulting in some short notice station closures.