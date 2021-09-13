When is the next UK travel update?

On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.

Holidays resumed under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.

The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May, and the last update was announced on 26 August, and the changes came into effect from 4am on 30 August.

But when will more countries be added to the list, and how often will it be updated?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which countries are on the green list now?

There are now 43 countries and territories on the green list, a number of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country.

On 26 August, seven destinations were added: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores. None of the existing green list members were pushed down to amber in the latest update. These changes came into effect on Monday 30 August.

Green list in full

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Austria

Azores

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Denmark

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Finland

Germany

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn Islands

Romania

Singapore

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

However, 16 of these destinations are on the green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber:

Green watchlist destinations

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Dominica

Grenada

Israel

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

When will the green list be reviewed and updated?

Previous updates took place on 3 and 24 June, 14 July, 4 and 26 August.

The lists are updated “every three weeks”. The next review will happen on or around 16 September, with changes likely coming into effect at 4am the following Monday (20 September).

Amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

“These regular review points will allow the government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries,” according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

What are the rules for green list countries?

Green list countries have the lightest restrictions for inbound travellers to the UK, with no quarantine imposed and just one PCR test required within two days of arrival, regardless of vaccination status.

All travellers must also show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK.

What are the rules for amber list countries?

All unvaccinated adult arrivals from amber territories must quarantine for 10 days on entry to the UK and take three Covid tests in total: one pre-departure test and two post-arrival PCRs.

All travellers double-jabbed in the UK, US or EU and accompanying under-18s are able to swerve quarantine from amber territories and follow “green” rules instead: a pre-departure test, and a day two PCR.

All arrivals must be 14 days clear of their second jab to qualify for the quarantine exemption.