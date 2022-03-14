UK’s passenger locator form to end Friday

The UK’s passenger locator form and all remaining testing rules for unvaccinated arrivals will be scrapped this Friday 18 March, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

Arrivals who will enter the country from 4am on Friday will no longer need to complete the complex and lengthy online form, or take any Covid tests before or after travel to the UK.

“All remaining Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on 18 March. These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter,” wrote Mr Shapps on Twitter.

The “PLF” is the last vestige of Covid-era paperwork for fully vaccinated Britons, following the end to Covid testing and isolation requirements for vaccinated travellers in February.

Unvaccinated travellers will no longer have to take the current pre-departure and “day two” post-arrival tests either side of travel to the UK. This also applies to arrivals getting to the UK from 4am on 18 March onwards - until then, the testing rules and PLF still apply.

The changes mean a return to completely frictionless travel for travellers to and from the UK for the first time since 2020.

Many UK travel industry leaders have lobbied for an end to the form in recent months.

Tim Alderslade, CEO of Airlines UK, said: “Today’s announcement sends a clear message to the world – the UK travel sector is back.

“With travellers returning to the UK no longer burdened by unnecessary forms and testing requirements, we can now look forward to the return to pre-Covid normality throughout the travel experience.

“We’re grateful for the timing of the announcement as we prepare to welcome back passengers this Easter and Summer, for which we know there is huge pent-up demand, and for the UK’s leadership in being the first major aviation market to remove all remaining restrictions.

“The time to return to the skies - to enjoy all that makes aviation and international travel great, for families and businesses - is now.”

Last week, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary added to calls from travel industry figures such as the CEOs of Heathrow and Gatwick Airport to scrap the PLF.

“It’s a shambles,” he told the Daily Mail. “They should ditch it, it’s completely irrelevant. Nobody collects them, nobody checks them or follows up on them.

“They were designed to pretend that the politicians were doing something to protect people.”