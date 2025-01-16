Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A holiday cottage firm has revealed that one Yorkshire seaside town is experiencing a winter boom as holidaymakers flock for UK staycations.

Whitby has been announced as the top destination for bookings over the winter months, according to new data from Sykes Holiday Cottages.

The northern seaside community has a lot to offer, from being the home to the ruined Gothic Whitby Abbey, which inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula, pantomimes at the Spa Pavilion to annual festivals such as the upcoming Steampunk Weekend.

The town’s beautiful coastal landscape, independent shops and local history museums also make up the typical finds in a popular seaside town, and the nearby North York Moors National Park is open for days out walking and trekking out in the countryside.

The holiday cottage company assessed its internal booking data from 2023 to 2024, discovering several other northern towns also made it into the top 10.

After Whitby, five different locations in the Lake District made up the top six hotspots: including Ambleside, Bowness-on-Windermere, Keswick, Grasmere and Troutbeck Bridge.

Windermere, also in the Lake District, appeared in eighth place. Sykes Holiday Cottages 2024 Holiday Letting Report named Cumbria, where the Lake District is located, as the second-highest earning region for holiday lets.

Winter breaks have proven to be profit-boosting for owners of holiday homes, with up to £700 per week earned in December – 17 per cent above the average weekly income of a holiday let owner in 2023.

August and July are the top months for average weekly earnings, but December was the third-highest in 2024, Sykes’ data revealed.

While location may be a large driving factor for winter breaks, when it comes to amenities in holiday lets, an open fire, hot tub, and proximity to a pub were named as some of the top priorities for those choosing a staycation in the chillier months.

James Shaw, the managing director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “While Whitby is known for drawing in holidaymakers with its coastal charm, our data has revealed that the ancient port has year-round appeal and is the most popular location for holidaymakers in winter months.

“Making the most of every season is key to a successful holiday letting experience, helping to maximise annual revenues which is now more important than ever.

“Those with properties in Whitby and Scarborough will no doubt benefit from the influx of bookings coming their way this winter.

“Location isn’t the only factor though, and adding features to properties can also ensure your holiday let has year-round appeal - whether that be a hot tub, accepting short-term stays and pets, or promoting nearby attractions that guests can enjoy come rain or shine.”

Top 10 locations for UK winter bookings

Whitby, Yorkshire Ambleside, Cumbria Bowness-On-Windermere, Cumbria Keswick, Cumbria Grasmere, Cumbria Troutbeck Bridge, Cumbria Scarborough, Yorkshire Windermere, Lake District Beadnell, Northumberland Dartmouth, Devon

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast