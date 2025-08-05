Windstar launches new mini cruises including a sailing under Tower Bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers will have the chance to sail under London’s Tower Bridge next year as part of Windstar’s new series of cruises called “Quick Getaways”.

The luxury small ship cruise line has revealed a new series of three and five-night sailings aboard its Wind Surf and Star Pride vessels.

Passengers can choose from nine departure dates.

These include a four-night St Malo Getaway on Star Pride that starts and ends in London. Tower Bridge will open for the ship to sail through en route to France’s northern coast.

The sailing departs on 15 May 2026 with prices from £1,617 per person.

Other options include a three night sailing on Wind Surf from Barcelona to the south of France, including stops in the picturesque French towns of Collioure and Carcassonne. This cruise departs on 11 June, with prices from £1,122 per person.

Guests can also sail beside seaside villages and roam Corsican markets or raise a glass in Tuscany during a three-night La Dolce Vita itinerary that departs on 31 May. Prices start from £974 per person.

Star Pride also has two three-night sailings on either 12 or 19 May around the waffle houses and chocolate shops of Bruges and Antwerp in Belgium, with prices from £1,44 per person.

Guests booking by 31 August 2025 can get up to $200 onboard credit per stateroom and a complimentary drinks, tips and internet package valued at £77 per person per day.

More mini cruise getaways are also promised for 2027.

Jess Peterson, director of itinerary planning, said: "These new sailings are designed for spontaneity and simplicity and are the perfect way to experience the Windstar style of travel.”

Windstar is preparing to homeport in London for the first time next year.

Longer itineraries from the capital include a 13-night sailing aboard Star Pride that will sail to Belgium and the Norwegian fjords on 19 May.

Stops include Antwerp and Bruges in Belgium before visiting more scenic areas in Norway such as Alesund and Trondheim. The sailing ends in Leith, Scotland. Prices start from £4,639 per person.

