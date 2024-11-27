The most common and expensive winter sports injuries revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New data has revealed that broken legs are the most common winter sports injuries, while Canada is one of the most expensive places in the world to get treated if you find yourself injured.

Insurance company Aviva analysed their travel claims data to find the most common and costly injuries during the winter sports season between December 2023 and April 2024, the period where most will find themselves hitting the slopes at mountain resorts across the globe.

This year, broken legs have been the most common injury according to the insurer, surpassing dislocations which were the most common in 2023 – but are now only the third-most common in 2024.

Treating broken legs cost an average of £6,165, making it the second most expensive, while dislocations cost just over half at £3,259.

Rib fractures are in second place, an injury which also came out on top as the most expensive injury to medically treat, coming in at £7,827 on average.

This is more than double the average cost for 2023, which was around £3,150, and is almost twice than that of other common winter sports injuries, such as a fractured clavicle or dislocations.

While winter sports resorts can be found all over the world, from the Swiss slopes of Zermatt to the pistes of Niseko in Japan, some destinations are more expensive than others when it comes to getting medical treatment for injuries sustained while out in the snow.

Canada has surpassed the United States as the most expensive country for treating winter sports injuries, at an average cost of £7,267. The average claim in Canada has risen by 25 per cent or £1,288 over the last year.

Meanwhile, treatment in the US costs £6,523 on average, and Austria comes in third with average medical bills of £3,340.

At the other end of the table is Sweden as the cheapest country out of the top 10, with medical treatments amounting to an average of £355, with Bulgaria just in front with £804.

Suzzane Caine, a travel claims expert at Aviva, said that it is crucial to review your policy data to ensure you have the right cover for winter sport getaways.

“This is why it’s crucial to review your policy documents and ensure you have the appropriate cover for your destination and planned activities,” she said.

“In many cases, you might need to opt for ‘winter sports cover,’ which offers extra protection for things like theft or damage of ski equipment, piste closures, and avalanche delays, in addition to medical treatment which can be extremely costly in many countries – particularly the United States or Canada.

“If you need hospital treatment or an early flight home, costs can soar into the tens or even hundreds of thousands. By securing travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday, you safeguard yourself and your belongings, providing peace of mind as your trip approaches.”

