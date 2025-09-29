Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As autumn's chill sets in, the warmth of summer quickly becomes a distant memory.

With the season now fully upon us, the urge to escape to sunnier climes for a holiday is strong. We've compiled some of the best options for winter breaks.

These destinations promise pleasant temperatures, clear blue skies, and equally inviting azure seas.

Mid-haul

Muscat (and beyond) in Oman

On the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman blends diverse landscapes, pristine beaches, ancient forts, a rich culture and famous hospitality. Summer temperatures can be extreme so winter is a pleasant time to visit, with highs of around 26C in December.

There’s also plenty for adventurous travellers, with excellent diving, fishing and sailing opportunities, as well as mountain ranges – the Hajar Mountains are its most prominent – and the Wadi Ghul, known as ‘Arabia’s Grand Canyon’. You can tour Nizwa, the birthplace of Islam in Oman and visit Muscat, with centuries-old city walls in the old town, the spectacular Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and a 200-year-old souk.

How to plan a trip:

Wexas Travel (wexas.com, 020 8125 4219) offers an eight-day Luxury Oman: Muscat and Mountains tour from £3,620 per person. Price includes flights from the UK, private transfers, three nights at the Alila Jabal Akhdar Hotel (half-board); a 4WD tour, four nights at the Shangri-La Al Bandar resort (B&B) and a half-day Muscat city tour.

Essaouira, Morocco

On Morocco’s Atlantic coast, Essaouria offers a laid-back alternative to the rather frenetic Marrakech (but can easily be tied into the same trip with the city less than three hours inland). With reliable winds, Essaouria is a popular spot for surfers and windsurfers, there’s a vibrant arts and music scene, as well as the UNESCO-listed medina. December sees highs hovering around 20C so it’s a perfect time to wander the winding streets, with buildings adorned with blue shutters, and colourful fabrics and handmade handicrafts hanging for sale.

How to plan a trip:

The four star boutique Hôtel Océan Vagabond in Essaouira aims to blends Moroccan charm with modern comfort. Prices are from £178pp (based on two adults and two children) on November 28 for three nights, including flights from London (all inclusive), on lastminute.com.

Tenerife and La Gomera

You’ve probably heard of ever-popular Tenerife – with UNESCO city San Cristobal de La Laguna, the Anaga Biosphere Reserve, and Volcano Mount Teide – but its lesser-known Canary Island neighbour La Gomera also has plenty to offer nature lovers. This hidden, much-less travelled gem, the second smallest of the main islands in the Canaries, is an easy ferry journey from Tenerife. Temperatures in these parts sit at around 19 to 23C, which is perfect for getting active, including hiking through the cloud forests of Garajonay National Park.

How to plan a trip:

Macs Adventure (0141 530 5452, macsadventure.com) offer a seven-night self-guided Island Hopping On Tenerife and La Gomera holiday, with route maps, an app and GPS tracks, while your luggage is transported to each location, so you can only travel with a day-sack. Prices are from £1,399 per person, including B&B accommodation, transfers and a return ferry ride between the islands.

Long-haul

Fort Myers, Florida

On the southwest coast of the southern state of Florida, Fort Myers offers winter sunseekers temperatures up to 24C in December and January. Famous for white sandy beaches, warm Gulf water and excellent seafood, there’s a slow pace of life here, with nature and wildlife in abundance on its doorstep. Hop on a boat (the only way they’re accessible) to Cabbage Key or Useppa island, or cross a bridge to the quiet Pine Island and Bokeelia – with fishing opportunities, art galleries and a rich indigenous history of the people of the Calusa. Meanwhile Sanibel and Captiva Island offers quaint villages, and impressive beaches. Expect to spot osprey, dolphins, manatees and sea turtles here.

How to plan a trip:

Tampa Airport is convenient for travellers from London, with five weekly British Airways flights from Gatwick – followed by a two-hour drive to Fort Myers. Seven nights at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village starts at £923 per person, including return flights from London Gatwick to Tampa International Airport, departing on January 10, 2026. Flight prices start at £390pp.

St Lucia

Think of St Lucia and its two famous jagged mountains, the Pitons, probably come to mind (and they’re worth a visit) but this gorgeous eastern Caribbean island is also home to luscious rainforest, dramatic waterfalls and volcanic beaches. Its coral reefs offer excellent snorkeling and diving opportunities, you can visit hot springs, and immerse yourself in Creole culture, street parties and food. Make sure to visit Pigeon Island, Mamiku Gardens and the iconic Sugar Beach for that all-important Pitons photo.

How to plan a trip:

Sandals Regency La Toc (0800 597 0002 or sandals.co.uk) is set on a 220-acre estate with a half-mile, crescent beach, with 10 all-inclusive restaurants. This winter season sees the opening of brand-new Rondoval Butler Villas with private pools and some with private rooftops for sunbathing and stargazing, and Buccan, a new sharing-style restaurant using ancient techniques to prepare St Lucian produce.

Maldives

With 1,192 islands in the Maldives archipelago (around 200 that are actually inhabited, and 100 developed into resorts) how on earth do you pick which to visit? This picture-perfect tropical destination may be famous for honeymooning and villas jutting into the turquoise sea, but there’s more to the Maldives than beach lazing and luxury. It’s home to wildlife galore and there’s a big drive on protecting the species that live in the coral reefs and waters here – and a cruise is an alternative way to see more of this unique country.

How to plan a trip:

See the country through new eyes on a Maldives Snorkelling Conservation Cruise with Dive Worldwide. Aimed solely at snorkellers, the cruises from the Maldives’ Atolls take guests to either Hanifaru Bay and Baa Atoll for manta ray-focused trips, or to the South Ari Atoll to swim with whale sharks, while learning about their behaviours and how to swim safely and responsibly with these ocean giants.

With a day dedicated to citizen science, and you’ll help collect data in-the-field, for either the Manta Trust or Maldives Whale Shark Research Program. Prices start from £2,475pp based on two sharing, including seven nights’ liveaboard accommodation, all meals, snorkelling, island tours, guides, transfers and return flights from the UK with Dive Worldwide (diveworldwide.com, 01962 302087).