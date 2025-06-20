Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As travellers prepare for a high-pressure summer, one of Europe’s biggest budget airlines is inviting passengers to “pre-select” themselves for offloading from overbooked flights.

Wizz Air is telling passengers they will be in line for a €100 (£85) voucher if they are “selected as a volunteer at the airport” to be offloaded.

Most airlines sell more tickets than there are seats available for some in-demand flights. They say typically five per cent of passengers are “no shows”.

European air passengers’ rights rules require carriers that overbook flights to seek volunteers if too many passengers show up than there are seats available. Typically this takes place at check-in or the departure gate, with passengers offered incentives to travel on a later flight.

But Wizz Air is seeking to get a list of volunteers in advance, asking passengers: “Are you flexible on dates? Would you consider joining our volunteer list to take a later flight if there aren't enough seats available on your flight?

“If you agree and are then selected as a volunteer at the airport, you'll receive €100 in Wizz credits per person that can be used for future travels with us, and we'll rebook you on a later flight that suits you best.”

But the potential reward looks meagre compared with the hundreds of pounds that airlines are required to pay if they deny boarding to a passenger against their will. The minimum is £220, the maximum £520, depending on the length of the flight.

The passenger must still turn up for the original flight. A spokesperson for Wizz Air said: “Passengers should still go to the airport. By volunteering, passengers are indicating they are happy to be flexible.

“Whether or not the volunteer will fly will be down to the number of no-shows on the specific flight in question. If there are enough no-shows, the volunteer will fly, but if there are too little no-shows, the volunteer will be compensated as per the form and put on another flight.”

The invitation makes no guarantee about the later flight the passenger would get. The Wizz Air spokesperson said: “The airline would advise checking if there are any alternative flight options that would be suitable before saying ‘yes’. Wherever possible, and where capacity allows, this will usually be the next available flight.”

Flight frequencies vary widely. From London Luton to Bucharest, Wizz Air offers five flights per day. But from Aberdeen to Gdansk, there are only four flights per week.

Wizz Air tells passengers: “If the number of volunteers was insufficient and Wizz Air denies your boarding against your will and without reason, you will receive additional assistance.”

This includes meals and hotel accommodation if needed and, quaintly, two fax messages.

