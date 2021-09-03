A woman has been filmed walking through a US airport in just a bikini - and a face mask.

Posted to an account called Humans of Spirit Airlines, the blonde passenger is shown strolling through an unidentified US airport terminal in little more than an olive-green bikini and a backpack.

“When you have a pool party at noon and a Spirit Airlines flight to catch at 4pm,” reads the caption on the viral video, which was posted to Instagram late on Thursday.

“At least she’s wearing a mask,” says the caption under the Instagram post, which has already garnered nearly 8,000 views.

The US’s Federal Aviation Administration has ruled that all air passengers over the age of two have to wear a mask while in any US airport and on all flights - a law that will exist until at least 18 January 2022.

The FAA rule was extended in August, and flyers who break it can be fined anywhere from $250 to $1,500.

While it’s not clear from the video if the scantily clad flyer was definitely boarding a Spirit Airlines flight, the US airline has become something of a figure of fun for social media users, who often post eccentric goings-on on Spirit flights.

“A guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest ... is barefoot or inadequately clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature,” reads Spirit Airlines’ Contract of Carriage, published this summer.