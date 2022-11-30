Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Southwest Airlinespassenger was arrested after biting a fellow traveller and trying to force open the plane door mid-flight.

Flight 192 from Houston to Ohio on 26 November was forced to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the passenger was arrested.

Court documents name the woman as 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou, reports the New York Post.

Agbegninou allegedly had to be restrained after forcing her way to the plane’s rear door.

In the process of attempting to open the emergency exit mid-flight, the District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas says Agbegninou bit the thigh of another traveller.

Plane crew saw Agbegninou hanging around at the back of the plane, according to court reports released on Monday 28 November, at which point she was asked to “use the bathroom or sit down”.

After requesting to look out of the window on the back door, Agbegninou was told: “No, she could not”.

Instead of returning to her seat, Agbegninou then moved past the flight attendant and tried to open the emergency exit door.

After other passengers noticed the disturbance, someone was heard saying: “She’s trying to open the door”. A fellow traveller intervened in a bid to detain Agbegninou and she responded by allegedly biting them continuously on the inner thigh.

The victim was eventually able to release Agbegninou’s jaw grip, and later received antibiotic treatment and a hepatitis injection from a hospital.

The plane made its emergency landing at Little Rock, where Agbegninou was met on the runway by police and arrested.

Afterwards, according to Click2Houston, Agbegninou said that “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the door.” The woman is also said to have been travelling alone, without luggage, and hadn’t told her husband she would be taking the flight.

Agbegninou is now facing charges of assault and interference with flight crew members.