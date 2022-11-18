Florida man walks unscathed from plane crash after emergency landing on beach

A pilot has escaped a plane crash unscathed after he was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in Florida.

This video, captured by Joseph Cook, shows the aftermath of the landing which saw the plane go nose-first into the beach.

The aircraft was being used to survey Hurricane Nicole damage when its engine failed, leaving it upside down on Anastasia Island.

“Oh my god,” Mr Cook can be heard saying as he ran to help the pilot, who appeared nonchalant during the ordeal.

It was eventually pulled off the beach by a tractor.

