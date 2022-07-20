Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Jessica Lee was issued the fine for failing to declare the chicken and lettuce in her sandwich </p>

Jessica Lee was issued the fine for failing to declare the chicken and lettuce in her sandwich

(Getty Images)

Woman fined £1,533 for flying to Australia with Subway sandwich

The fast-food giant have since been in touch with the woman and sent her a surprise gift

Aisha Rimi
Wednesday 20 July 2022 16:31
Comments

An Australian woman was fined $2,664 AUD (£1,533) for failing to declare a Subway sandwich at the airport.

Jessica Lee, from Perth, revealed on TikTok on 1 July that she received the fine after returning to Australia from Singapore with the sub.

Ms Lee said she bought the foot-long sandwich after customs at Singapore Airport, where she ate half of it but saved the rest for her flight.

She didn’t eat the rest of it and was caught by Australian customs officers for failing to declare the chicken and lettuce in the sandwich.

In her video, Ms Lee said the simple mistake has come at the worst possible time as she’s currently unemployed and struggling to pay rent.

Recommended

“It is my mistake but, like, I bought a foot-long Subway at Singapore Airport because I was a hungry girl after my 11 hour flight,” she said.

“I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight which they’re more than happy with.

“I thought the little declaration thing you do is for your carry-ons and your luggage, so I didn’t tick chicken and I didn’t tick lettuce. Chicken and lettuce!”

Ms Lee said she has just 28 days to pay the fine, which won’t be easy for her.

“I quit my job before this trip, and I have rent to pay,” she concluded.

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry issues fines to travellers who breach the Biosecurity Act by failing to declare restricted items.

Due to Ms Lee’s failure to declare her sandwich on her Incoming Passenger Card, she was considered to have broken the law.

Sometimes international travellers are let off with a warning, but Ms Lee said she was going to have to pay the fine as she didn’t face a language barrier.

However, in a later update, Ms Lee revealed she has since received a surprising gift from the fast-food giant responsible for her inflight snack.

Recommended

On Tuesday, she told TikTok followers that Subway had given her a gift card worth the same amount as her fine.

“Subway makes my fine worth every single cent,” Ms Lee said in the video. “Looking at postives over negatives always pays off.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in